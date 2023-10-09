90 Day Fiance viewers are protesting Season 10’s ‘scripted’ storylines

90 Day Fiance unveiled a new season this weekend, and already, viewers are kicking up a fuss.

It’s hard to believe that the 90 Day Fiance franchise is celebrating 10 years on TLC.

We’ve been introduced to a slew of couples over the years, both on the flagship series and its mounting number of spinoffs, so we understand if you’re feeling inundated with 90 Day Fiance shows.

Regardless of the onslaught of simultaneous seasons airing, Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance introduced viewers to several of this season’s new couples and reintroduced us to Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo and their volatile love story.

Sophie and Robert, Manuel and Ashley, and Nikki and Justin graced our TV screens on Sunday night as TLC introduced the first three of six new couples to join Season 10’s cast.

Following Episode 1, 90 Day Fiance Season 10 viewers took to Twitter, where many of them expressed their disdain for the “fake” storylines they saw already.

90 Day Fiance viewers miss the ‘golden years’ when couples’ storylines seemed more authentic

Along with photos of 90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Nava during her infamous red makeup bag tantrum, one disgruntled viewer tweeted, “I’m protesting this boring season with some of my favorite moments from when #90DayFiance was good. Let’s start with the Queen herself.”

I’m protesting this boring season with some of my favorite moments from when #90DayFiance was good. Let’s start with the Queen herself: pic.twitter.com/EKwPLBxvMJ — Anfisa’s Red Bag (@anfisasredbag) October 9, 2023

Another critic uploaded a screenshot of Danielle Jbali during her infamous scene when she threw the book at Mohamed and screamed at him, “You’re a user, Mohamed!”

“We need the Danielle’s, Anfisas, and Larissa’s,” the viewer wrote in response to a tweet calling for TLC to “go back to the golden years” with their couples.

“None of this seems even remotely real anymore,” griped another viewer. “Idk if it’s all the plastic or the obviously scripted storyline.”

Pic credit: @HEYitsREESE/Twitter

One 90 Day Fiance viewer felt as though the show had lost its authenticity and admitted to missing the days when “the storyline didn’t feel like a storyline.”

“The show felt real… this is so scripted it’s hard to get into to #90DayFiance,” they added.

Pic credit: @luv2hvefun/Twitter

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance is already causing a stir with the couples’ dramatic storylines

In addition to Jasmine and Gino‘s years-long rollercoaster of a storyline, we discovered very early on that they aren’t the only couple with some serious issues, and we’re only one episode into the season.

Robert, an American, met Sophie, a native of the UK, on social media. Sophie is planning to give up her life across The Pond to move to California with Robert, but these two are accustomed to very different lifestyles and Sophie hasn’t been completely transparent with Robert about her sexuality.

New York-based witch Ashley had a panic attack in Episode 1 when her Ecuadorian fiance, Manuel, went MIA on his trip to America. Manuel’s behavior is already raising huge red flags among Ashley’s friends since he hasn’t told his mom that he’s moving to the US to live with Ashley.

Nikki, a recording artist who goes by the name Nikki Exotica, admitted that she didn’t tell her boyfriend, Justin (whose real name is Igor), that she was transgender until two years into their relationship. Regardless, they’re giving love another try after almost two decades of on-and-off dating while they face harsh criticism related to Nikki’s transsexual identity.

We still have three more couples to meet, too, so buckle up, because this season looks to be a doozy.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.