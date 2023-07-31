90 Day Fiance viewers are in shock over Jasmine Pineda’s ‘unrecognizable’ appearance this season

Jasmine Pineda has been open about getting nipped and tucked, but 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers can’t believe how much she’s transformed her appearance.

The Panamanian native made her 90 Day Fiance debut during Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, which premiered in 2021.

When TLC viewers were introduced to Jasmine, she looked a lot different than she does present day – so different, in fact, that she’s being called “unrecognizable.”

After watching Sunday’s episode of Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiance viewers headed to social media to discuss all of the drama that unfolded, as well as point out Jasmine’s metamorphosis.

Jasmine became the topic of conversation among many Twitter users who headed to the social media platform to express their disbelief over her altered appearance.

A side-by-side before-and-after photo of Jasmine’s progression began circulating on Twitter, and 90 Day Fiance fans voiced how unbelievable the transformation is.

Twitter user @dontcallmegnger uploaded the photos and captioned them, “You can’t convince me this is the same person.”

You can’t convince me this is the same person. #90dayfiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/6NAFRGAen9 — On Sundays we watch 90 Day Fiance (@dontcallmegnger) July 31, 2023

The same photos showed up in a tweet by @SHABOOTY, who captioned them, “Pictured Left: 90 day fiancé: before the 90 cosmetic procedures.”

The tweets caught the attention of other 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers, who weren’t shy about speaking up and putting Jasmine on blast for the amount of work she’s had done.

One such critic tweeted, “Pretty before. I don’t understand why people do so much stuff to their faces. Especially when they are young. She looks like everybody else who’s had work done.”

Another 90 Day Fiance fan couldn’t believe the two photos were of the same person and said Jasmine looked as though she’s entered “the Uncanny Valley.”

Another 90 Day Fiance viewer was shocked when presented with the before-and-after photos, admitting they forgot what Jasmine’s “original” face looked like.

Clearly not impressed with Jasmine’s cosmetic work, another accused her of looking older after going under the knife and couldn’t believe how different she looked.

More and more comments came from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans who accused Jasmine of “overhauling” her work and admitting they preferred her “before” look.

“She looks like a different person, not as pretty,” tweeted another critic.

Referencing the fact that Jasmine’s fiance, Gino Palazzolo, likely funded most of her cosmetic surgeries and procedures, another tweet read, “Gino did that? He deserves jail time.”

Jasmine Pineda’s cosmetic and surgical enhancements

Jasmine isn’t shy about what she chooses to change about her body, and she has come clean about the procedures she’s undergone in recent years.

The brunette beauty has admitted to having a breast augmentation, getting her eyebrows microbladed, having lip-blushing done, undergoing a blepharoplasty which involves removing excess skin and bags from the upper and lower eyelids and injecting filler in her lips to plumpen her pout.

In an Instagram post dated March 2023, Jasmine shared her own side-by-side photos of herself. In the first pic, Jasmine was 29 years old, and in the second one, taken present day, she was 36.

Jasmine listed all of the work she had done to enhance her appearance and admitted that her blepharoplasty was her favorite procedure because it made her appear less tired.

Although she’s been accused of having a nose job and getting Botox injections, Jasmine denied doing either procedure. And, despite the backlash she’s received for changing up her looks so drastically, she doesn’t regret any of it.

“I now that getting old is a privilege and I’m glad that I am giving the opportunity to experience it,” Jasmine wrote in the caption of her post. “But let’s do it like a pro.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.