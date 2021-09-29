90 Day Fiance viewers are grossed out by Colt and Vanessa social media PDA

Vanessa’s vulgar comment on Colt’s selfie got social media buzzing. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day: The Single Life star Colt’s recent Instagram post garnered the attention of his wife Vanessa who commented something that wasn’t exactly PG and got critics talking.

Colt’s post was a selfie with a caption about change and looking forward to the future. Vanessa changed the tone of the post when she commented, “Daddy as f**k (drool face emojis).”

Onlookers to the selfie and comment were grossed out by the social media PDA and made posts criticizing the public move that spread throughout social media.

90 Day Fiance fans did not appreciate Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra’s strange public flirtation

Vanessa’s comment on Colt’s selfie came across as vulgar and unnecessary to a lot of 90 Day fans who voiced their disdain.

A Reddit thread was started over Vanessa’s comment on Colt’s selfie. The thread reposted Colt’s picture and highlighted Vanessa’s comment with the subject titles, “VOOOMIITTTT.”

The comments featured critics who shared the thread creator’s sentiment.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One person asserted, “It’s a no from me dog.”

While someone else added, “It’s a double no from me AND my dog.”

Reddit users voiced their opinions on Colt and Vanessa’s internet PDA. Pic credit: @u/washington_w0man/Reddit.

One popular 90 Day Fiance fan page also took offense to Colt’s post and Vanessa’s comment. They too reposted the selfie with Vanessa’s comment and wrote the caption, “I don’t know what’s worse, Colt’s face or Vanessa’s comment.”

Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra are still active within the 90 Day Fiance franchise

Colt and Vanessa most recently appeared on 90 Day Diaries since being featured on The Single Life. It was revealed during their part on the show that Colt’s mom Debbie, who is very much a part of his life, was considering moving out and giving Colt and Vanessa the space they needed as a newly married couple.

90 Day fans will also get to see Colt, Vanessa, and Debbie on an upcoming episode of 90 Day Bares All where host Shaun Robinson will be digging for all the dirt on the open couple and their latest hardships.

Colt and Vanessa’s forward communication about their sex life on The Single Life was something unmatched by most of the other 90 Day Fiance couples. During the Tell All, Colt’s desires in the bedroom and Vanessa’s hesitations and frustrations about them were discussed at length to viewer bewilderment.

90 Day Bares All Season 2 airs Sundays on Discovery+.