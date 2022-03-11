90 Day Fiance viewers are excited about the diversity among the Season 9 cast

90 Day Fiance fans are reacting to the diversity of the cast of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans appear to be excited about the diversity among the cast of Season 9 that was introduced yesterday because many viewers and 90 Day alum have been talking about it on social media.

With new cast members from exotic locales like Cameroon, Trinidad and Tobago, Egypt, and Venezuela, this season represents more new places than ever before.

90 Day viewers are used to seeing Americans in relationships with Brazilians, Ukrainians, Filipinos, and Russians which have been where most of the cast have been from up until now.

90 Day Fiance fans are celebrating the diversity of the upcoming cast of Season 9

A popular 90 Day fan page shared the feature images of the six new couples and one returning couple of Season 9.

The array of different cultures represented in the cast can be seen not only from their physical appearances but also by looking into the caption of the post which notes where all the cast are from.

90 Day alum and fans alike dropped into the comments to share their excitement over the diversity this season.

90 Day Fiance and Happily Ever After? divorcee Molly Hopkins who found love on The Single Life shared her thoughts on the new cast.

She commented, “Whoop whoop (heart emojis) loving all these beautiful skin tones (heart emojis).”

A top remark made by a fan read, “Yess for all the diversity. We love to see it! Is it April yet?”

While another popular opinion declared, “I’m loving the diversity.”

There were others who shared the same sentiment, including a fan who exclaimed, “I’m LOVING all the MELANIN!!!!! YAAAASSSSSS!!!!”

Pic credit: @90daythemelantatedway/Instagram

What can 90 Day Fiance viewers expect this upcoming season?

This season promises to bring the different dynamics of multicultural relationships to viewers who can expect to see explosive moments, misunderstandings, and tough decisions made by the cast.

With several of the couples either bringing children or nontraditional family lives into the mix, the stress of acclimation will be at an all-time high.

Based on the trailer for this season jealousy will play a factor as well as differences in age, family involvement, and levels of connections as the couples only have 90 days to get married.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.