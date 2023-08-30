90 Day Fiance viewers are convinced that Riley needs ‘therapy’

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Riley, it’s that he doesn’t trust anyone, especially women, and he made that very clear during a conversation with Violet.

However, that conversation has rubbed 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers the wrong way, as they are convinced he needs therapy to address his issues.

Riley is getting bashed online for pursuing a relationship with Violet before getting help for his issues, which stem from a past relationship.

The 48-year-old was cheated on and lied to by his ex-girlfriend, and he has brought the past into this new relationship — a major red flag!

That’s causing major problems for the couple, who already have many issues to work through, including major cultural differences and personality clashes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It’s unsurprising that we’ve seen some explosive movements between the pair from the moment Riley landed in Vietnam, and with very little time to address their issues, it’s not looking good for these two.

90 Day Fiance viewers think Riley Diego needs therapy

Riley shared more insight into why he has no trust in his girlfriend, Violet, as he recounted the story of being cheated on by his ex.

However, viewers are more convinced than ever that he has no business being in Vietnam with his trust issues.

“That’s not her fault. If he doesn’t trust women, he needs to go to therapy and leave this woman alone,” said one commenter.

“I hate when emotionally unavailable men continue to date. Literally go to therapy and actually heal so that you can give the next person the best version of yourself. How you date Internationally but don’t trust? He’s wild for that one,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @omfgrealitytv/Instagram

Several other people reiterated that sentiment with one viewer adding. “Man listen you don’t need to be in Vietnam you need to be in therapy.”

“He needs a therapist right now, the girlfriend can come later. He has experienced a lot of emotional pain and he’s punishing her for someone else’s misdeeds,” reasoned one commenter.

Another person added, “He’s so manipulative 🥺 he needs therapy.”

Someone else advised Riley, “Man go heal yourself. You are not ready for love.”

Pic credit: @omfgrealitytv/Instagram

Riley Diego claims his conversation was ‘modified’

Riley has seen the backlash about his behavior, and he’s blaming some of that on editing.

He posted an Instagram video and wrote, “Remember anything that you see me do or hear me say from this point on, I didn’t want to do or say.”

He also wrote in the caption that the conversation with Violet was edited to make him look bad.

“Posted this story last night so posting regularly for the people in the back. I will admit I was impressed on how that conversation was modified. People are really good at what they do lol,” said Riley.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.