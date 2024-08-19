90 Day Fiance viewers applaud Kobe for standing up to Angela at the Tell All: ‘Get her Kobe!’

Kobe Blaise is being lauded by 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers for putting Angela Deem in her place.

During Part 4 of Season 8 Tell All continued to be laden with drama among the cast.

In an intense moment on stage, Kobe and Angela got into it.

While Angela talked about her broken relationship with Michael Ilesanmi, Kobe couldn’t help but offer his opinion.

Angela got teary-eyed while telling Shaun Robinson why she returned to the stage after learning that her private investigator found nothing on Michael.

That’s when Kobe interjected and called out Angela for disrespecting Michael in public.

“To the level that even a fly cannot respect him,” Kobe told Angela.

Angela continued to claim she didn’t care what Kobe had to say, and eventually, he backed down.

But Kobe’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed, and after the episode, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise him.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are proud of Kobe for standing up to Angela

“Everybody acting all fake happy Angela is back while Kobe calling her out for the manipulator that she is. He gets his 10s from me,” proclaimed one of Kobe’s supporters.

Everybody acting all fake happy Angela is back while Kobe calling her out for the manipulator that she is. He gets his 10s from me 👏🏾 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/clivTKObrF — J 🖤 (@swtduh) August 19, 2024

Another 90 Day Fiance viewer deemed Kobe their favorite guy from the franchise because “he’s one of the only ones who called out Angela to her face!”

This is why Kobe is my favorite guy of the entire franchise!

He’s one of the only ones who called out Angela to her face! #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/dgVTrV36Ve — Chiefsloverchick (@Chiefsloverchi1) August 19, 2024

@TheTrishcuit commented, “Kobe is the only one with the balls to say what everyone else is thinking.”

Ugh…..Angela. Kobe is the only one with the balls to say what everyone else is thinking. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfterTellAll#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/XIXWAsyVHC — The Trishcuit (@TheTrishcuit) August 19, 2024

@Branflake427 expressed how happy they were that Kobe stood up to Angela.

“He’s the only person up there who had the guts 2 stand up 2 that gremlin,” they wrote.

I'm so happy that Kobe stood up 2 Angela. He's the only person up there who had the guts 2 stand up 2 that gremlin. He is also one of the only ppl who was being proactive abt his paperwork getting done#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfterTellAll#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/I9hOsWsVT6 — Ms.Brandiwine (@Branflake427) August 19, 2024

“Get her Kobe!” added another one of the Cameroonian native’s fans.

Kobe continues to call out Angela

Following Sunday night’s fourth installment of the Tell All, Kobe spoke out on Instagram.

In the comments section of a 90 Day Fiance Reel featuring the clip of Angela and Kobe’s interaction, Kobe dropped some truth bombs, seemingly aimed at his castmate.

“We all like honesty until someone is honest with us,” read one of Kobe’s comments.

Kobe stood his ground on social media. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

In a second comment, Kobe wrote, “Oh yeah that was just too much and everyone is tired of this act of playing the victim every single moment.”

Angela threatens Kobe backstage

The battle between Kobe and Angela isn’t over yet, though. As a preview of Part 5 of the Tell All showed us on Sunday night, Angela wouldn’t let Kobe get off easy with his remarks.

Backstage, Angela, 58, bobbed around like a boxer, looking like she was ready to throw down with Kobe, 35.

Angela got in his face while taunting him and trying to entice him to fight.

“You got the wrong motherf**ker, b***h! You wanna talk s**t?” Angela shouted as her castmates watched in shock.

Part 5 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All airs on Sunday, August 25, at 8/7c on TLC.