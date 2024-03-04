90 Day Fiance viewers applaud Gino for defending his trip to the strip club, Jasmine speaks out

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 Tell All kicked off with a bang, to say the least.

One of the franchise’s most tumultuous couples, Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo, got into it after TLC’s producers released previously unseen footage from Gino’s bachelor party.

Although Jasmine knew that Gino partook in a bachelor party, she wasn’t aware of the extent of it, and the footage pushed her to the brink.

In the clip, Gino was thoroughly enjoying himself as he threw dollar bills at the strippers, yukking it up with his male counterparts and looking more laidback than we’ve ever seen him.

As the footage rolled, Gino smiled fondly as he recounted the night, but Jasmine began crying before she lost her cool and screamed at her husband, asking host Shaun Robinson to stop the tape before storming off stage.

After watching one of the most explosive Tell All scenes play out, 90 Day Fiance viewers reacted, and many of them were happy for Gino, especially for defending himself against Jasmine.

90 Day Fiance viewers were happy to see Gino defend himself against Jasmine

Over on X (formerly Twitter), one 90 Day Fiance fan shared a gif of Gino on stage, telling his castmates that he had the “right to have fun” because it was, after all, a bachelor party in his honor.

“I actually love seeing Gino sticking up for himself,” wrote @90day_bachelor.

Another fan of the show shared a clip of Sam Wilson telling his castmate, “Looks like a fun night, Gino.”

“Yeah! It was,” Gino responded with cheer in his voice. “I mean, it’s a bachelor party. It’s like a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

“OMG HOW GINO’S VOICE RAISED 5 OCTAVES WHEN HE SAID ‘YEAH….’,” pointed out @MessyMindofMe.

Along with footage of Gino enjoying himself with the strippers, another 90 Day Fiance viewer commented, “I’ve never seen Gino that happy than when he was in that strip club.”

Reacting to Gino reminiscing over his bachelor party as the footage aired, @brileighh11 wrote, “Lmaoo Gino giggling like a school girl at the strip club is sending me.”

Amid all of the chatter on social media, Jasmine took to her Instagram Story to tell her fans and followers that she won’t be commenting about the bachelor party drama.

Jasmine speaks out following the stripper fiasco.

“Sorry loves!” Jasmine wrote in her Story, set to the song Paint The Town Red by Doja Cat.

The Panamanian native then made it clear that she won’t be sharing her take on any of the stripper shenanigans.

“You will never find any comment, explanation, response about the show whatsoever in my social media unless it’s a promotional video from the network or a media interview.”

“What you see on tv it’s all you will ever get so stay tuned,” she concluded.

What we did see on Sunday night was not only footage of Gino thoroughly enjoying himself amongst the company of female dancers but also one of the strippers making a cameo appearance on stage.

Daisy, one of the dancers from Gino’s bachelor party, joined the Tell All via video chat and stood up for the 90 Day Fiance star.

According to Daisy, Gino behaved himself and didn’t do anything that should make Jasmine suspicious.

Gino concurred, admitting, “I didn’t do anything wrong,” and accused Jasmine of overreacting.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 Tell All teases more drama between Gino and Jasmine

But, as we also watched, Jasmine wasn’t having it, and she completely lost her cool, storming off stage, where her castmate, Nikki Exotika, consoled her.

Next week’s episode teased another bombshell that we’ll get to watch play out next week, as one of Gino’s exes worked in a strip club, which may be why Jasmine reacted as strongly as she did.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 Tell All airs on Sunday, March 10, at 8/7c on TLC.