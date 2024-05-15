90 Day Fiance viewers alarmed by Larissa Lima’s appearance post-surgery: ‘She looks like Michael Jackson’

Larissa Lima looks like an entirely different person since she last appeared on 90 Day Fiance, and critics are taking notice.

The Brazilian native made quite the splash when she appeared during Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance alongside her then-husband, Colt Johnson.

Larissa’s heated temper, multiple arrests, and infamous one-liner – “Who is against the queen will die!” – added to her dramatic storyline on reality TV.

Since then, Larissa has spent quite a bit of time and money altering her appearance.

Larissa has gone to great lengths to achieve her physique, getting liposuction, filler injections, Botox injections, multiple breast augmentations, a botched abdominoplasty, and even had several ribs removed to shrink her waistline.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Amid all of the elective procedures Larissa has undergone, she’s become nearly unrecognizable compared to the 90 Day Fiance personality we met in 2018 on TLC.

In a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Larissa recorded herself in a heavily-filtered video as she answered some questions from her fans and followers, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

The footage was posted to Monsters and Critics’ Reality TV Instagram feed, and 90 Day Fiance fans couldn’t pass by the still shot of Larissa without expressing their astonishment.

In the comments section of the Instagram post, 90 Day Fiance viewers noted how much Larissa has transformed herself and think she resembles the legendary artist Michael Jackson.

90 Day Fiance viewers are shocked by Larissa Lima’s current appearance

One commenter asked, “Why use a filter [if] you had so many surgeries?”

“Yikes. She looks like MJ,” added another critic.

One Instagram user uploaded a gif of the Muppet character, Janice, implying that Larissa resembles the comedic puppet.

“She looks like Michael Jackson now,” @fatgirl805 chimed in.

One 90 Day Fiance fan asked, “Michael is that you?” while others noted she resembles a cross between Michael Jackson and Mickey Mouse.

Larissa’s critics were appalled by her appearance these days. Pic credit: @monsterscriticsreality/Instagram

“That is a monstrosity with those lips,” added another. “What is that?”

What cosmetic procedures did Larissa have done and how did she pay for it all?

Larissa has certainly taken drastic measures to change her looks from head to toe.

Undergoing as much plastic surgery as Larissa is undeniably expensive – so how did the former TLC star afford her surgeries?

In 2020, Larissa told Life & Style that she earned $22,000 by recording Cameos, putting that money towards her $50,000 surgical bill.

Larissa also received money from her then-boyfriend, Eric Nichols, who gave her nearly $30,000 of his savings to fund a breast enhancement and claimed she paid him back in full after all was said and done.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.