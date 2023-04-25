90 Day Fiance viewers accuse Kris Foster of being ‘high’ and question her narcolepsy diagnosis

Kris Foster is under fire by 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers who think she’s not being honest about her narcolepsy diagnosis.

Kris and her wife, Jeymi Noguera, were introduced to viewers during Season 4 of The Other Way.

The 40-year-old Alabama native traded her life in the U.S. for a new life in Colombia to be with Jeymi.

Once Kris arrived in South America, she was faced with challenges off the bat. On her first night in Colombia, Kris had to visit a drugstore to purchase children’s toothpaste, citing her allergy to mint toothpaste.

Then, complaining of neck and back pain from past injuries, Kris purchased painkillers.

Before making the trek to Colombia, Kris informed Jeymi of her narcolepsy diagnosis. Narcolepsy is “a sleep disorder that makes people very drowsy during the day.” The condition is lifelong and has no cure, but it can be treated with certain medications.

In Kris’ case, she explained that she suffers from night terrors and sleepwalks at times.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think Kris Foster is using narcolepsy as a cover to hide a drug addiction

However, after watching the most recent episode of The Other Way — The Glow Soon Becomes Ashes — 90 Day Fiance viewers think Kris isn’t being upfront about her diagnosis. In fact, they’re accusing her of using drugs and suspect that’s the reason she often appears tired-looking or struggles to keep her eyes open during her segments.

Taking to Twitter, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers sounded off, calling out the reality TV star.

“Kris looks like she’s ALWAYS using, I know she said she has narcolepsy but this woman can never keep her eyes open 🥴,” tweeted one viewer.

A 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewer accuses Kris of using drugs. Pic credit: @MzCoburn/Twitter

Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “Does narcolepsy cause your eyes to [look] doped up? IDK the 1st thing about it. But Kris always looks so high!”

Calling out Kris for complaining of pain in her neck and back but being able to paint houses for cash, another 90 Day Fiance critic penned, “kris was hlf dead after a place rite but can twist her neck all roads house painting 😂😂 behave. N I think kris is high all the time.”

More 90 Day Fiance viewers think Kris is high during filming. Pic credit: @caseycole2403/@Dawnmckinnie3/Twitter

One viewer went as far as to share some video clips from the last episode. In the scenes, Kris sat outside to talk with her mom about her relationship with Jeymi, and she appeared close to nodding off at times, swaying back and forth and seemingly having trouble keeping her eyes open.

“You can’t tell me Kris is not high. Her a** is never going back to Columbia if she doesn’t have access to her drugs,” the Twitter user captioned the clips.

You can't tell me Kris is not high. Her ass is never going back to Columbia if she doesn't have access to her drugs. #90DayFianceTheOtherWay pic.twitter.com/nbZgT76l1h — Imperius Regina (@shirvitta) April 24, 2023

Kris and Jeymi’s relationship is on the rocks

While Jeymi remained in Colombia during the last episode, Kris returned to the U.S. to handle some legal and medication issues. She worked odd jobs to earn some money while Jeymi was battling COVID-19 and was still unable to find work.

As Jeymi explained during a confessional, originally being from Venezuela prevented her from finding work easily while living in Colombia. However, Kris didn’t see it that way, and it caused major friction in their relationship.

Kris’ mom feared that Jeymi was using her as a “sugar mama,” while Jeymi complained to a friend that Kris went for months without making contact with her.

Although Jeymi admitted that many people told her to call it quits with Kris, she was willing to give her another chance.

“I know many people would have said enough,” Jeymi confessed at the end of the episode. “But I do want to hear her out. I will listen to her, but she needs to listen to me.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.