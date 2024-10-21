90 Day Fiance viewers accuse Brian of using his disability to ‘manipulate’ Ingrid

Brian Muniz has found himself in hot water yet again.

But this time, it’s not his girlfriend, Ingrid, calling him out; it’s 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers.

In Sunday’s episode, we learned the details surrounding Brian and Ingrid’s romantic night that turned sour.

Brian felt that after two years of online dating, he and Ingrid would be ready to take their relationship to the next level, but he was wrong.

Ingrid told TLC’s producers that before things got hot and heavy between her and Brian, she put a swift halt to any type of sexual interaction.

According to Ingrid, she asked Brian if he had a condom before they proceeded any further, and he did not … although he did have Viagara.

Ingrid turns down Brian’s advances

So rather than have sexual intercourse, as Ingrid explained, Brian proceeded to ask, “Can I give you oral?”

Ingrid responded, “Hold on, no. You’re not going to do that,” admitting that she felt uncomfortable.

When Ingrid wouldn’t allow it, she says Brian got upset and left.

As Ingrid explained, in her eyes, oral sex is something “intimate” and “advanced” that she didn’t feel comfortable doing with Brian, especially given his eagerness.

Brian thinks Ingrid doesn’t want to date him because he’s in a wheelchair

But in Brian’s eyes, Ingrid turning him down was her “out.”

He confessed, “I think she’s realizing that she doesn’t want to be intimate with a guy with a disability.”

After watching the scenes play out on Sunday’s 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers took to social media to voice their opinions.

Brian’s critics called him out for manipulating Ingrid by claiming his disability was the culprit.

On X (formerly Twitter), one of Brian’s disparagers warned Ingrid to “run for her life” after Brian used his disability “for sympathy.”

They also accused Brian of turning the situation around on Ingrid to make her seem like the “bad guy” for calling out a guy in a wheelchair.

@Chiefsloverchi1 added, “Of course Brian blamed Ingrid dumping him on his disability but it actually him being a creep.”

“Hey Brian, newsflash: Maybe Ingrid doesn’t want to be with you because you’re annoying, not because of your disability,” wrote another 90 Day Fiance viewer.

One fan of the franchise called Brian “delusional and gross” for blaming his disability on Ingrid’s distaste for him.

Another disgruntled viewer griped, “Brian tries to use his disability to manipulate people. I don’t like that, and I don’t like him. Some people just ain’t s**t.”

Brian has been caught in multiple lies

This isn’t the first time Brian has come under fire since making his reality TV debut.

Brian has been caught in some big lies, both on-screen and off.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Brian is reportedly married, but it’s not to Ingrid.

Apparently, Brian wed a Brazilian woman named Francielly Nascimento after dating online for several years, but they are reportedly in the midst of a divorce.

In addition to his secret marriage, Brian was also dishonest with Ingrid.

He lied about his age, leading her to believe he was 45 when he was 52.

In addition, Brian withheld information from Ingrid about how he became disabled, dropping a bomb on her when he revealed that his past drug-dealing lifestyle is what left him paralyzed and in a wheelchair after his ex-wife hired a hitman.

Reportedly, Brian also trash-talked Ingrid to a ride-share passenger, calling her a “w***e” who is involved in “sex work.”

Ingrid caught wind of Brian’s derogatory statements and fired back, defending her reputation.

“I am not a prostitute. I’m a single mother who gets up at 6:00 in the morning, gets her child ready for school, then I go to my work,” read Ingrid’s response. “I’m proud to be who I am.”

