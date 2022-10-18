90 Day Fiance: Veronica Rodriguez stuns in ‘girls night out’ outfit

Veronica Rodriguez rocked a thigh-skimming outfit for an outing with friends. Pic credit: @vepyrod/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Veronica Rodriguez is currently a cast member on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Viewers have gotten to see the ex-fiancee of Tim Malcolm’s fun and flirty side on camera, and through Veronica’s social media, fans can also see those sides of her.

Veronica recently shared a carousel of three pictures in different settings on her Instagram for what she described as a “Girls night out.”

She continued her description in the caption, saying, “we laughed, we danced, we drank and were merry!”

She also touted #fallstyle in her caption, wearing a very fall look.

Veronica wore a rust-colored, thigh-skimming skirt with a black bustier top tucked into it.

She paired the stylish outfit with a leopard print cardigan, a red manicure, and black, white, and leopard-print shoes.

Veronica Rodriguez recently showed off her bikini body

As part of a promotion, Veronica recently shared a fun video that was taken from across a pool as she debuted six different bikinis.

The 37-year-old modeled and danced around while the video cut to her in different bikinis.

The mom of one looked confident and happy as she showed off her curves while steering fans to where they could find the flattering swim looks.

Veronica has become popular in the 90 Day Fiance franchise

90 Day Fiance viewers met Veronica when she was on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days as Tim’s ex-fiancee and best friend.

Tim’s close relationship with Veronica upset Tim’s girlfriend at the time, Jeniffer Tarazona. They got into a fight about Veronica right after they met in person for the first time on the way back from the airport.

In any case, Veronica and Tim maintained their friendship despite Jeniffer’s protest, and they remained just as close after Tim and Jeniffer broke up.

Tim and Veronica were a popular enough duo on the show that they were chosen to be cast members on the hit spinoff, Pillow Talk.

For many seasons and throughout many Pillow Talk spinoffs, the pair has chatted about the new episodes as they watch them and have witty banter while doing it.

Now that Veronica is a cast member of The Single Life, Tim is still very present in her life on the show. Viewers have seen how their friendship is now affecting Veronica’s budding new relationship.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.