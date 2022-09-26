90 Day Fiance: Veronica Rodriguez rocks several bikinis

90 Day Fiance alum Veronica Rodriguez showed off her killer curves in different bikinis. Pic credit: TLC

Veronica Rodriguez, the ex-fiancee of 90 Day Fiance alum Tim Malcolm, has made a name for herself within the 90 Day franchise for her charisma and continued friendship with Tim.

Her popularity even secured her a spot as a cast member on the currently-airing season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Now that she is in the spotlight, Veronica is taking advantage by doing promotions on Instagram.

One such promo included Veronica debuting and stunting in six different bikinis while poolside.

The 37-year-old was filmed from across a pool, dancing around and posing while the video cut to clips of her in different bikinis.

90 Day fans were first introduced to Veronica when Tim was on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days with his ex-girlfriend, Jeniffer Tarazona.

Tim Malcolm is still very much a part of Veronica Rodriguez’s life

90 Day: The Single Life viewers are already familiar with the continued close relationship Tim and Veronica share as exes. They put on face masks, massaged each other, and talked about their dating lives. Tim has also acted as a father to Veronica’s daughter for most of her life.

Both of them realize the trouble with their relationship is that their friendship interferes with their love lives.

The Single Life audience got a first-hand glimpse at that when Tim was waiting at Veronica’s house when she brought her date back. Tim made Veronica’s date uncomfortable and even walked him out to his car.

Her date went on to express his discomfort at Tim’s role in Veronica’s life.

Tim and Veronica have become Pillow Talk staples

Tim and Veronica’s interesting and unique dynamic earned them a spot on the hit 90 Day spinoff, Pillow Talk. There, current and former cast members within the franchise comment on the show’s current airing seasons and spinoffs while having witty banter amongst themselves.

Exes Tim and Veronica have been on almost every season of the show as their opinions are often savage, and they tend to have a lot of fun making their points.

While Tim and Kenny Niedermeir were giving commentary on the Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance Tell All, Veronica teamed up with Kenny’s husband Armando Rubio to dish with him about the Tell All on Pillow Talk.

Among the latest cast of 90 Day Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After? are Season 9 couples Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer and Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise. Joining them are Season 9 alums Patrick Mendes and his popular brother John McManus.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.