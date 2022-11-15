90 Day Fiance: Veronica reveals marriage pact with Tim and how he’s being shady about it

Tim and Veronica made a pact with each other regarding marriage. Pic credit: @vepyrod/Instagram

90 Day Fiance stars Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez may be exes, but they’ve made a marriage pact with each other.

The fan favorites share a unique relationship. They were in a relationship for years, Tim raised Veronica’s daughter, Chloe, and they were even engaged at one point.

However, things didn’t work out between them romantically, and they went their separate ways but remained close friends.

Their unconventional relationship has caused tension in each other’s dating lives. Veronica’s current love interest, Justin, is still unsure about their closeness, and Tim’s ex, Jeniffer Tarazona, felt similarly.

In Monday night’s episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Tim and Veronica reveal that they made a pact with each other in the event they both end up single later in life.

As it turns out, Tim told Veronica that if they were both still unwed by the age of 50, they would marry each other.

Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez agree to a marriage pact

“The marriage pact was Tim’s idea,” Veronica shares, telling Tim, “I merely agreed to it, and you’re the one that keeps adjusting the age because you keep hitting the age and now that I’m about to be 37, you’re like, ‘Never mind, it’s when we both turn 50.'”

“Yeah, but I never thought that would be our reality,” Tim responds.

Veronica admits, however, that she didn’t think she’d find herself single at age 37. In her mind, making the marriage pact meant that she and Tim would always have each other’s backs, but she questions whether their relationship can ever be the same after everything that’s transpired.

Will Veronica find love on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life?

Veronica joined the Season 3 cast of The Single Life alongside Colt Johnson’s mom, Debbie Johnson, Caesar Mack, Natalie Mordovtseva, Tania Maduro, and Tiffany Franco.

Her bio reads, “As a single mother struggling to find a man who will accept her ex-boyfriend turned bestie, Veronica fears that she’ll end up alone with no one but her cats to keep her company.”

Things looked to be going well between Veronica and Justin until he mentioned moving to Florida to be closer to his ex and their kids. Veronica felt it was unfair that she should have to uproot her and Chloe’s life to accommodate Justin’s ex, and things quickly went south in their relationship.

Now, viewers will have to wait and see whether Veronica can find love again or if she’ll end up honoring Tim’s marriage pact.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.