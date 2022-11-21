News 90 Day Fiance: Usman Sojaboy’s secret proposal shocks Kim

Usman Sojaboy Umar has a surprise proposal for his queen, Kim. Pic credit: TLC Last week on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Usman Umar got the approval of his mother to marry his superfan girlfriend, Kimberly Menzies. Although the arrangement came with stipulations, the pair were excited to move forward with decorating Usman’s home together to make it comfortable for the both of them.

It was obvious Kim was not prepared for what happened next. Usman stopped what he was doing, got down on one knee, and proposed to Kim in his living room.

Although Kim had already proposed to Usman in the same fashion prior to this episode, Usman felt it was proper he propose in a more traditional way. It came as quite a shock to his future bride.

A pleasantly surprised Kim was so smitten with the gesture she decided it was a great moment to get some “yammie” time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kim showed off her ring to the camera, saying, “he put a ring on it.” The gesture affirmed to her that Usman loved her just as much as she loved him.

Kim and Usman smile for the camera after becoming engaged for the second time. Pic credit: TLC

Kim and Usman visit with an immigration lawyer about their upcoming nuptials

Before Kim left Nigeria, they met with an immigration lawyer via video chat to clarify the rules with a K-1 Visa they need to get married and reside in the United States as husband and wife.

Kim pulled a folded piece of paper out of her pocket with the rules necessary to get the blessing of Usman’s family to wed.

The last rule was the agreement Usman would take a younger second wife so that he could have a child in the future. However, polygamy is illegal in the U.S., and the lawyer informed the couple Usman could lose his Visa if he marries another woman, even if it’s legal in Nigeria.

The couple would also need to spend the first six months living together in the U.S. as man and wife.

Kim prepares to leave Africa and go back to San Diego

After the depressing visit with the immigration lawyer, a somber Kim starts packing for her plane trip back to San Diego. She expressed doubts about her future with Usman, given the news about the K-1 rules.

Usman attempted to calm Kim’s fears by telling his fiance they love each other and would figure something out.

A tearful Kim caught her flight back to the U.S., unsure about the future of their relationship.

The new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday night @ 8/9c on TLC.