90 Day Fiance UK viewers react to the first episode

90 Day Fiance delivered its latest spinoff, 90 Day Fiance UK, and viewers have been reacting to the premiere episode and cast.

90 Day UK fans were introduced to four out of the eight couples during the first episode and learned about the difficulties facing each of their relationships.

Unlike the traditional 90 Day storyline, the UK couples are at different points in their international connections.

Some cast members have never met their foreign partners in real life and are either traveling abroad to meet them or planning on hosting them in the UK.

For one couple they have a child together but a complicated road to being together in England.

90 Day Fiance in the US is broken up into the flagship series, Before the 90 Days, The Other Way, and Happily Ever After?. The UK version seems to have a little bit of everything on the table for viewers.

With the first episode down, fans have reacted on social media.

90 Day Fiance UK viewers shared their thoughts on the new spinoff

Twitter was ablaze with 90 Day UK viewers who wanted to share their reactions to the premiere episode.

One fan made a blanket statement about the whole spinoff, stating, “If TLC thinks that I’m going to watch #90DayFianceUK then they are absolutely right.”

The dynamic between Shaun and his Filipina partner Christine was a hot topic.

One person shared the scene where Shaun agreed to Christine’s assertion that his money and credit were hers, but he couldn’t have anything she had.

The critic added, “Shaun. She is literally telling you she is after your money.”

Another person commented on Shaun and Christine’s situation by saying, “Christine has a whole husband she’s living with in the Philippines and Shaun is working hard to live on £50 a week to enable her to have financial freedom.”

Christine has a whole husband she’s living with in the Philippines and Shaun is working hard to live on £50 a week to enable her to have financial freedom.

Bridie and Host were another couple from the show that finally met each other in person.

One viewer advised, “Bridie. Do NOT leave your children behind to meet some stranger off the internet in Lebanon!”

There seems to be a front-running couple that viewers have become attached to in Kadie and Alejandro.

One fan summarized, “I like Kadie and Alejandro. I just don’t know how they will work this out. Maybe move to Spain?”

Several new 90 Day Fiance spinoffs were introduced in 2022

90 Day Fiance UK is one of several 90 Day spinoffs that have premiered this year.

It joins Love off the Grid and After the 90 Days as new franchise shows.

This year, After the 90 Days was renewed for a second season with Loren and Alexei Brovarnik as well as David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan.

Love in Paradise also aired its second season this year.

90 Day Fiance UK airs on Sundays on Discovery+.