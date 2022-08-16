90 Day Fiance UK viewers call out Bridie for having mixed up priorities

90 Day Fiance UK viewers shared their disdain for Bridie’s plan to get Host to England. Pic credit: TLC

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance UK, viewers learned the extreme lengths cast member Bridie was willing to go to to be with her Lebanese partner, Host.

Bridie explained that applying for a visa to get Host to England was expensive, and being that she was a single mother of two, she didn’t make enough money to cut it.

Given those circumstances, Bridie explained that she had equity in her home and that she was going to sell the house and use the money to pay for Host’s visa.

While Host questioned the impact it would have on Bridie and her daughter’s lives, he went along with the plan with Bridie explaining that she would do whatever necessary to get him to the UK.

90 Day UK viewers have latched on to Bridie’s troublesome plan and have been criticizing her priorities in the matter.

Earlier this season, Bridie went to Lebanon to meet Host for the first time. Although Bridie’s rampant jealousy got in the way several times, they both came out of the visit feeling even more in love and connected.