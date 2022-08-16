90 Day Fiance UK viewers call out Bridie for having mixed up priorities

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance UK, viewers learned the extreme lengths cast member Bridie was willing to go to to be with her Lebanese partner, Host.
Bridie explained that applying for a visa to get Host to England was expensive, and being that she was a single mother of two, she didn’t make enough money to cut it.
Given those circumstances, Bridie explained that she had equity in her home and that she was going to sell the house and use the money to pay for Host’s visa.
While Host questioned the impact it would have on Bridie and her daughter’s lives, he went along with the plan with Bridie explaining that she would do whatever necessary to get him to the UK.
90 Day UK viewers have latched on to Bridie’s troublesome plan and have been criticizing her priorities in the matter.
Earlier this season, Bridie went to Lebanon to meet Host for the first time. Although Bridie’s rampant jealousy got in the way several times, they both came out of the visit feeling even more in love and connected.
A meme was made about 90 Day Fiance UK cast member Bridie’s priorities
A popular 90 Day fan page on Instagram made a meme that called Bridie out for her priorities around her children and selling her house to pay for Host’s visa.
The meme showed several still images of Bridie talking about the situation with paying for Host’s visa.
She remarked, “I’m selling my house because for the visa to get Host here, they need a lot of money and I just, you know, being a single mom, I just don’t have it, and I don’t have another way of getting it.”
Above that, the meme read, “Meanwhile on 90Day UK, mother of the year with the right priorities.”
Other 90 Day Fiance UK viewers criticized Bridie
The comments section of the meme post lit up with other disgruntled 90 Day UK viewers who thought Bridie had her priorities mixed up.
One top comment read, “If he loved her, he would not be okay with her doing that. I hope one of her family members talks some sense into her.”
Another popular notion stated, “This crap pissed me off more than anyone else on todays episode. The level of stupidity and insanity is crazy 🤯.”
Another viewer wrote, “I can’t believe she wants to sell her kids house just to get him on a tourist visa. All she talks about is that type. She’s def bat 💩 crazy.”
A different critic shared, “This absolutely blew my mind. It’s one of the worst things I’ve seen on 90day. Buying a house is such a massive achievement in the U.K. and getting harder and harder. I’ve bought an apartment last year and that was incredibly hard. She should think of her kids first and provide and safe environment for them to grow up in.”
What do you think of Bridie’s financial plan to get Host to the UK?