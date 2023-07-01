90 Day Fiance: Tyray’s sister wants to ‘knock some sense’ into him after she finds Carmella on an escort site

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Tyray Mollett isn’t willing to let go of his hopes of finding love even though he’s being scammed.

Despite discovering that his online love interest of four years, Carmella, is a catfish, Tyray isn’t giving up hope.

But his sister, Lashanti, is doing everything in her power to get her brother to come to terms with reality.

In a sneak peek of Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Lashanti makes another shocking discovery about Carmella, who TLC producers discovered is actually a man named Christian posing as a woman online.

While Tyray continues to hold onto false hope in his heart — pondering whether Carmella might just be “in prison or something” — Lashanti is by his side to try and make him see things more clearly.

“Seriously?” Lashanti responds to her brother’s thoughts while trying not to laugh. “I just want to shake you to knock some sense into your head. She’s not in prison.”

Despite his sister’s logical remarks, Tyray continues to explain himself, telling her that perhaps Carmella used him as a pen pal while she was in jail but has since been released and reconnected with a possible husband.

Tyray’s sister drops a bomb on him regarding Carmella’s social media activity

“Yeah, you’re delusional,” Lashanti tells Tyray with a laugh before she confesses to TLC producers that it’s “killing” her to watch her brother continue to believe that Carmella could be who he thinks she is.

Then, Lashanti drops a bomb on Tyray. She reveals that after reverse-image searching Carmella, she did some research of her own and discovered Carmella on an escort page.

In her bio, Carmella describes herself as a “31-year-old horny lady” looking for guys or girls and adds, “Satisfaction guaranteed.” Carmella included a selfie in her bio as she lay on a bed clad in lacy red lingerie.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers react

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers who watched the clip on Instagram chimed in and had mixed reactions about Tyray’s insistence that Carmella is real. Many praised Lashanti’s efforts, while others expressed that Tyray needs to come to grips with reality.

“He’s lucky to have someone care enough to do their own research,” wrote one Instagram user. “Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like that will help him come to terms with reality.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers react to Tyray continuing to hold onto hope about a relationship with Carmella. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Another 90 Day Fiance viewer praised Lashanti for being such a “supportive and understanding” sister by helping Tyray navigate his issues.

Another viewer, however, wrote that it’s getting “harder to feel bad” for Tyray when he “insists on being delusional,” urging him to accept that he got played and move on.

One 90 Day Fiance viewer joked that Tyray’s next theory will be that Carmella is trapped in outer space, and her phone got stolen by an astronaut.

Will Tyray heed Lashanti’s advice and move on from the hope of having a relationship with Carmella, or will he continue to fight for what he wants to be real? That still remains to be seen.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.