90 Day Fiance: Tom Brooks ready to propose to girlfriend Mariah? Says ‘I’ve had the ring for a while’

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Tom Brooks. Pic credit: TLC

Tom Brooks, who first appeared in Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, teases that he’s ready to pop the question to his girlfriend, Mariah.

In a recent post on social media, Brooks shows off a gorgeous diamond ring. He shares that he’s had it for a while, and teases about he and Mariah getting married.

Tom’s video on Instagram features a beautiful ring from Tiffany & Co. and hints that he may be ready to get down on one knee.

The two were first spotted together in late 2020 which had fans questioning if the TLC star had finally moved on to a new love interest.

In early 2021, the couple confirmed their relationship with an official post on Instagram and have appeared to be going strong ever since.

90 Day Fiance alum Tom Brooks and Mariah keep their relationship low key

Initially, the couple kept tight lips on the details of their budding romance. Captions were cryptic and there was no confirmation on the dynamics of their relationship. This only made fans more curious about Tom’s new mystery girl.

To quiet the noise around them, Mariah answered a few questions about who she is and why she fell for her British hunk. With impressive academic credentials and a love for business, it became clear why Tom fell for Mariah.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

As their relationship progressed, the couple began to share moments on social media with fans more regularly. They can often be seen gushing over one another and exchanging sweet compliments.

Tom has a rocky past with Darcey Silva

Fans likely remember being introduced to Tom when he attempted to maintain a long-distance relationship with 90 Day Fiance veteran, Darcey Silva. Their relationship started off on a bad foot as Darcey was still reeling after her split from Jesse Meester, who appeared on the show for Seasons 1 and 2.

Tom and Darcey struggled to build a solid connection mainly because she was desperate to get married, and he was not. It didn’t help matters when Tom gave her a gift that appeared to be an engagement ring box, and inside was a key to his house.

Their relationship never got to the place Darcey hoped it would, and both seemed to be fed up with the arguing. So, after months of bickering, an unread apology letter, and a disgusting act of body shaming, the couple called it quits.

Do you think Tom is ready to settle down with Mariah, or is it just a social media stunt?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.