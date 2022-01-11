90 Day Fiance: Tom Brooks posted cringy karaoke video that hurt listeners ears

Tom Brooks posted a karaoke video of himself that got negative attention for his intense vocal choices. Pic credit: TLC

In a since-deleted Instagram post, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum, Tom Brooks posted a cringy video of himself singing karaoke which made listeners claim that their ears hurt.

Tom is known for being a big presence on Instagram who frequently posts all manner of things, and some of them tend to be embarrassing as he often gets roasted in the comments. This is what happened with the karaoke video.

Tom delivered a brazenly tonal rendition of the song, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by the Rolling Stones.

Tom Brooks embarrassed himself in a karaoke video that made 90 Day Fiance critics cringe

A 90 Day fan page was able to capture and save the karaoke video before Tom deleted it on his own Instagram page.

The video featured a clear shot of Tom standing at the mic while the music for the classic Rolling Stones song “Satisfaction” played along as Tom uniquely sang the words.

Tom appeared to desperately squeeze out the lyrics while dancing in place which made for a bizarre performance and interpretation of the original song.

The comments section of the reshared post was filled with listeners who were less than thrilled by what they heard from Tom.

One commenter remarked, “My ears are bleeding (clown emojis).”

While another wrote, “Oh jeez. Help him please.”

There was also a critic who sounded off, “My eyes and ears are burning Wtffff.”

In Tom’s original post on his Instagram page, he received criticism in the comments for his karaoke variation and he even replied to a few viewers.

One person joked, “Oh wow that was terrible lol.”

To which Tom replied with laughing/crying face emojis.

Someone else exclaimed, “Oh that’s funny!” Tom had the same emoji reaction as he did previously.

Tom Brooks and his girlfriend Mariah Fineman have been hanging out with other 90 Day Fiance alum

Tom and Mariah were pictured at an event with Larissa Lima where the trio seemed to be getting along. Many onlookers on social media commented on how similar Larissa and Mariah look, although Mariah claims to have never had plastic surgery.

Before, the 90 Days alum Tom and his girlfriend Mariah, who he introduced on Season 2 of 90 Day Diaries, also attended Angela Deem’s birthday party at a Las Vegas nightclub in December of 2021. In attendance with Tom and Mariah were Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa as well as Tiffany Franco.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.