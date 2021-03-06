90 Day Fiance: Tom Brooks’ girlfriend Mariah goes makeup-free, wants to prove her natural beauty

90 Day Fiance star Tom Brooks with his girlfriend, Mariah. Pic credit: @ladym_tv/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Tom Brooks is totally smitten with Mariah and he’s not ashamed to show to it. The ex-boyfriend of Darcey Silva regularly gushes at his new girlfriend on social media, often telling her how beautiful she is and more.

But Tom’s praises seemingly attracted more hate for Mariah. The brunette beauty gets a lot of criticism lately, some of which are targeting her for her looks.

However, it seems Mariah is not having any of the mean comments though as she gave a major clap back at her haters.

90 Day Fiance: Tom Brooks showers Mariah with love on social media

Looks like Tom Brooks has finally found the right woman for him and he’s letting everyone know about it. The 90 Day Fiance alum has been very open about his relationship with Mariah lately after going public about it on social media.

Tom regularly shares sappy posts about Mariah, which many find surprising. In the past, Tom rarely posts about his girlfriends, including Darcey Silva. But now, the reality star is letting everyone know about his feelings for Mariah.

Apparently, this is the most serious relationship the 90 Day Fiance star has since the mother of his daughter. It wouldn’t be surprising if Tom ends up proposing to Mariah soon.

90 Day Fiance star Tom Brooks praises his girlfriend Mariah for being naturally beautiful Pic credit: @ladym_tv/Instagram

Mariah goes make-up free, fires back at haters

Meanwhile, Mariah is hitting back at haters making fun of her looks. Many have been accusing Tom Brooks’ girlfriend of having several plastic surgeries. But she denies going under the knife.

She’s also being mocked for her heavy makeup, suggesting that she’ll look totally different without them. To prove she’s a natural beauty, Mariah shared a photo of herself makeup-free.

“As requested – zero makeup and I won’t be pulling off my individual eyelashes,” Mariah wrote, crediting her Middle Eastern roots for her features. Tom was quick to gush at his girlfriend, telling her she’s beautiful with or without makeup. His mom, Jaynie, followed suit, calling her “naturally beautiful.”

90 Day Fiance fans think Tom is into big lips

Many pointed out that Tom Brooks appears to have a liking for women with pouty lips. The 90 Day Fiance celeb used to date ladies with a bigger pout, including Darcey Silva and a woman named Shannon.

Interestingly, it seems Tom is more defensive when it comes to Mariah and her looks. The TLC star insists that his girlfriend never had lip fillers, adding that they only look big because of lip liners.

The 90 Day Fiance alum also denied that Mariah had plastic surgery. He said she never had work done on her face except the occasional botox and fake eyelashes.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.