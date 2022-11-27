90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco wears nude crop top for giveaway

Tiffany Franco announces a giveaway. Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

90 Day: The Single Life star Tiffany Franco has an exciting giveaway for her social media followers and she shared all the details in a new post.

Tiffany was stylishly clad in a nude crop top as she posed with a black Gucci crossbody bag with gold hardware and leather straps–one of the items in the giveaway.

She wore the belly-baring top with a nude and white striped shirt left unbuttoned and paired with black skintight jeans.

Tiffany was all made up with long lashes, cat-eye liner, and nude glossy lips.

She wore her bangs styled to the side, with the rest of her long hair worn straight and flowing down her back.

The TLC personality also added a few accessories, including a silver choker necklace and two rings.

Tiffany Franco is giving away $1,000 and a Gucci bag

The 90 Day: The Single Life star posed inside her living room while holding the prizes included in the giveaway.

Aside from wearing the Gucci bag, she also held up a stack of gift cards worth a total of $1,000, as noted in her post.

“$1000+ GUCCI BAG GIVEAWAY! 🥳,” said Tiffany, as she appealed to her 591,000 Instagram followers to enter the contest.

After she shared the details people were quick to comment and some voiced that the giveaway was nothing but a scam.

“I don’t understand why all these people post these scams. We all know no one ever wins any of that stuff,” wrote one commenter.

Someone else reasoned, “I ain’t never heard of anybody winning any of these things…”

“So now you’re pushing a giveaway scam? Very 3rd rate of you” added another Instagram user.

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco promotes marketing company

The company that is behind the giveaway shared on Tiffany’s Instagram page is Blue Check Marketing and it seems this is her first collaboration with them.

Known as @bcmarketingllc on Instagram, the company has been doing these giveaways since April.

Tiffany is not the first reality TV star to collaborate with them. They also teamed up with Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Jade Cline for their first promotion, which included a Gucci bag and an Ipad mini.

They’ve also worked with Evelyn Lozada from the VH1 series Basketball wives for another major giveaway that included designer items such as a Christian Dior bucket hat and a trendy Prada bag.

In both instances, the winners were announced on the company page with their Instagram names tagged in the post. However, people are still skeptical about these giveaways, and that’s evidenced by some of the responses to Tiffany Franco’s post.

Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All airs on Monday, November 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.