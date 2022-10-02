90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco snags a red rose in a crop top and chic black jacket

Tiffany Franco looks stunning in an all-black outfit. Pic credit: TLC

Tiffany Franco is having a great time showing off her new figure after her impressive weight loss.

After admitting to being unsatisfied with how she looked, the mother of two was transparent about undergoing bariatric surgery to help shed some pounds.

Since then, she has dropped over 80 pounds and continues to work on sculpting and toning her body.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star not only changed her looks but also embraced self-confidence and decided she was ready to start dating again.

As she celebrates her accomplishment, Tiffany is also taking the time to post new and glamorous pics for her social media followers to admire.

She recently shared a photo showing how much she is enjoying the body she worked for as she channels a song from a beloved singer.

Tiffany Franco stuns in black crop top

Tiffany shared a pic of herself on Instagram looking stunning in a mirror selfie.

The reality star wore a black crop top with a stylish jacket in the same color. She draped her long wavy hair over her shoulder while her gold necklaces were highlighted.

Tiffany held a single red rose as she blew a kiss to the camera to complete her pose.

In her caption, Tiffany wrote, “Cómo la flor, con tanto amor 🌹❤️‍🔥” which are the lyrics to the song “Como La Flor” by the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla.

Tiffany Franco searches for love on 90 Day: The Single Life

A new season of 90 Day: The Single Life has premiered, and Tiffany is signed on to continue her search for love. Amid rumors that she and her estranged husband Ronald Smith were back together, Tiffany shocked fans when she announced she was joining the show.

On The Single Life, fans will see Tiffany go on multiple dates and attempt to connect with a special person hoping to settle down. She isn’t in a rush but hopes to find love again as she has closed the chapter on reconnecting with her ex, Ronald.

Tiffany, who says dating has never been easy for her, is hoping to find her soulmate and a father figure to her kids all in one. Although Ronald is present in the kids’ lives, Tiffany is looking for someone around full-time.

The two have had a back-and-forth relationship with one another for some time. However, Tiffany says despite their unconventional situation, she has no plans of entering a relationship with him again.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Monday nights at 8/7c on TLC.