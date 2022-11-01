90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco skinnier than ever in all-black outfit

Tiffany Franco looks skinnier than ever. Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

Tiffany Franco is feeling and looking good after dropping 70 pounds so far on her weight loss journey.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star recently shared a video on social media as she checked herself out in the mirror while clad in all black and looking skinner than ever.

The post showed the mom-of-two with her thick brown hair flowing down her shoulders with face-framing bangs.

She wore a plunging black top with long sleeves and matching black pants after getting all dressed up for a night out. Tiffany accessorized with a gold necklace and gold rings, and she recorded the video in her bathroom.

At one point in the clip, she placed one hand on her small waist and leaned closer to the mirror to blow a kiss as a song played in the background.

There was also a denim jacket lying on Tiffany’s bathroom counter– the final piece to her body-hugging ensemble.

Tiffany Franco gets love from 90 Day Fiance viewers

The 90 Day: The Single Life star got a slew of positive comments from her followers after posting the clip on Instagram.

She captioned the post, “Por ella 💋,” translated in English as “For her.”

“Always beautiful girl,” wrote one Instagram user.

“I’ve always thought you are so beautiful no matter your weight. You just can’t help being so gorgeous can ya 😂😍,” said someone else.

People also commented on Tiffany’s weight loss and some were unaware of how she shed the extra pounds.

Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

“…you look amazing!! What on earth did you do to shed those lbs. I need help my b**t getting married and I’m on 😔 trying to figure out how to shed those lbs,” noted one person.

“Girl share your secrets! I need to lose weight,” added someone else.

Tiffany’s weight loss journey has not been a secret, In June of 2021 she underwent vertical sleeve gastrectomy surgery and has been sharing her progress ever since.

The TLC personality even has an Instagram account dedicated to her VSG journey and back in March, she revealed that she had lost 70 pounds so far.

Tiffany Franco bends low for a shark photo

The 90 Day: The Single Life star has been posting quite frequently over the past few weeks.

Tiffany has been mocked many times time due to her penchant for shoulder-baring tops, but these days the 31-year-old has switched up her style.

She recently wore a long denim top with leggings and animal-print sandals for a trip to the world-famous roadside attraction South of the Border.

Tiffany snapped a picture in front of a great white shark and had to bend low for the photo.

“Come devour me again #southoftheborder #greatwhite,” she captioned the post.

