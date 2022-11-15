90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco shows off tiny waist in corset after impressive weight loss

Tiffany Franco shows off impressive weight loss in a waist-cinching corset. Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

Tiffany Franco has let go of some extra pounds, and we’re not talking about her estranged husband, Ronald Smith.

The mom-of-two has lost 70 pounds since undergoing weight loss surgery, and she recently posted a video on social media showing off her progress in a waist-cinching corset.

Tiffany shared a few before and after photos in the clip showing how much her body has changed since she started her weight loss journey.

The video which she titled, “Oh who is SHE,” first showed an older photo of Tiffany clad in a denim top with shorter hair while she was a bigger size. Another video showed her clad in colorful leggings and a black tank top as she showed her body before the impressive transformation.

However, in the last clip, the mom-of-two wore a black off-shoulder dress with a white corset that showcased her hourglass figure.

Tiffany had one hand on her shrinking waist as she allowed the camera to hover over her outfit for a few seconds.

Tiffany Franco highlights impressive weight loss

The 90 Day: The Single Life star didn’t say much in her Instagram caption as she showed off her tiny waist in the corset. However, in her hashtags, she credited the vertical sleeve gastrectomy surgery for her new slender figure.

“💋💋💋💋 #vsg #vsgjourney #vsgcommunity #wls #wlscommunity #90dayfiance,” Tiffany captioned the post.

Tiffany kicked off her weight loss journey back in 2021, and while she felt the progress was initially slow, these days she’s seeing major results. In her latest update, the 31-year-old noted that she’s dropped 70 pounds so far.

90 Day Fiance viewers are impressed by Tiffany Franco’s weight loss

Tiffany’s impressive weight loss garnered lots of positive comments from her social media followers including TLC personality Michael Jessen who left a sweet message in the comments.

“Either way…. You are beautiful human being and glowing soul 🙏🙏🙌🙌,” he wrote.

Others applauded the 90 Day: The Single Life star as well and some shared their own experiences with VSG surgery.

“Welcome to the VSG club, hermosa! It’s been almost 11 years since my surgery, you’re doing amazing!!” shared one commenter.

“My sleeve was the best decision. You look amazing!” added someone else.

One person also wrote, “I loved that you were an icon for beautiful plus sized women. And now I love that you have become an icon for doing what feels right for *you*. Losing weight is hard as hell, no matter the route, and watching your journey is inspiring ❤️.”

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.