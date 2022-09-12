90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco shows off shrinking waist in thigh-skimming dress

Tiffany Franco looked snatched in a thigh-skimming white dress as she danced around. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Tiffany Franco had bariatric surgery in June 2021 and has lost more than 80 pounds since then.

Proud of her transformed figure, Tiffany loves to show her shrinking waist and she recently did just that in a playful video wearing a thigh-skimming white dress.

Tiffany smiled, laughed, and semi-danced in the dress on her Instagram where she has 576k followers. In the caption, she decided to place a single corn emoji and did not elaborate on why she chose that icon.

The 31-year-old mother of two had her long hair with proud extensions falling down her back and shoulders over the dress.

She appeared to have a hair tie on one wrist and a silver bracelet on the other. Her shoes were not visible.

Tiffany first appeared on Season 1 of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff The Other Way with her on-and-off-again husband, South African Ronald Smith. The pair were then featured on What Now? and Happily Ever After? and Tiffany is now a current cast member on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Tiffany Franco wants to have some ‘nip and tuck’

Speaking candidly with 90 Day Fiance fans via an Instagram Q&A, Tiffany fielded a question in mid-July that asked, “Do you want to keep up losing weight or maintain it at this point?”

Tiffany responded, “I’ve lost 80 and I’m 18 lbs away from goal weight but then I want to nip and tuck.”

She further explained, “Brachioplasty, breast lift with fat transfer, 360 tummy tuck, and thigh lift/lipo. Thinking about all of these because the BEST surgeon is in my area and makes me ENVY his patients results haha.”

What can 90 Day: The Single Life viewers expect from Tiffany Franco this season?

Being that Tiffany and Ronald have a very on-and-off-again relationship, Ronald will be a part of Tiffany’s storyline on The Single Life.

During the teaser trailer at the end of the premiere episode of The Single Life, Ronald was shown via video talking to Tiffany as she explained via private interview that she did not want to go back to him.

Tiffany and Ronald have a daughter together and Tiffany’s son Daniel thinks of Ronald as his father figure and the pair are very close.

Regardless, it looks like Tiffany will go on dates with a few different men this season and one will even ask if she wants to go back to his place.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.