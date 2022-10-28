90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco shows off shrinking waist in nude corset and plunging top

Tiffany Franco shows off her shrinking waistline. Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

Tiffany Franco had an exciting weekend hanging out with her 90 Day: The: Single Life castmate Tania Maduro and she’s still posting photos from their time together.

She recently showed off the busty outfit she donned during her recent road trip to Georgia with Tania.

The two TLC stars went to a Vampire Diaries convention, and Tiffany wore a plunging off-the-shoulder dress with a beige corset that showed off her slender waist.

Tiffany added a bit of glam to the outfit with a bejeweled necklace and matching earrings and styled her hair with thick bangs in a half-up/half-down hairstyle.

To complete the ensemble, she added a black lace mask and gave people a look at her attire in a video posted to social media.

In the clip, the TLC personality scanned the camera to show off her corset as she ran her fingers through her hair and offered up a sly smile.

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco showed off her tiny waist

The 90 Day: The Single Life star has been focused on her weight loss progress since she underwent surgery several months ago. Since then, she’s been updating supporters on her transformation, and so far, she’s lost over 70 pounds.

Tiffany now has a much smaller waist, and she emphasized that with the body-hugging corset she wore during the night out.

She didn’t say much in the caption of her post except to add a few kiss mark emojis. We do know, however, that the figure-flattering outfit– complete with mask and all was for a Vampire Diaries convention.

Tiffany is a big fan of the former cult hit, and being a the event was a highlight of her trip.

Tiffany Franco enjoyed her road trip with Tania Maduro

The 90 Day: The Single Life star shared a video after her fun-filled weekend with Tania Maduro and gave us a glimpse of all their adventures.

The clip showed Tiffany dressed in her black corseted outfit along with Tania, who also wore black as they partied it up at the convention held in Atlanta.

“Road trip 2022 to Georgia ❤️” Tiffany captioned the Instagram video. “We went to the vampire diaries convention in Covington aka mystic falls 🩸stayed in Atlanta❤️ and had the best time! Met some amazing people ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

One of those amazing people was Vampire Diaries actor Ian Somerhalder who Tiffany met and snapped a photo with last weekend.

She posted the snapshot dressed in a black jacket with a big smile on her face with her arm tightly around Ian who was dressed in a t-shirt and jeans along with a leather jacket and a cap.

“Ahhh did this past weekend really happen 🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸,” Tiffany captioned the post.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Monday nights at 8/7c on TLC.