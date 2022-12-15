90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco responds to Ronald Smith’s claims she ‘refused’ to sign divorce papers

Tiffany explains why she waited to sign her and Ronald’s divorce papers. Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_ and @ronaldsmith_tlc/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Ronald Smith claimed that his estranged wife, Tiffany Franco, refused to sign their divorce papers, but she shared why she’s been hesitant.

Tiffany and Ronald first debuted their relationship during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Tiffany met Ronald during a trip to his native South Africa, and they instantly hit it off and soon were married and welcomed a daughter, Carley Rose.

However, their relationship quickly headed south. Ronald’s gambling addiction was a major factor in their frequent arguments, and by 2020, they had split.

Earlier this week, Ronald claimed that Tiffany was holding up their divorce proceedings, telling In Touch his estranged wife was “refusing” to sign their divorce documents.

Tiffany is telling her side of the story, and according to the Maryland resident, finances have been to blame.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Also speaking with In Touch, Tiffany claimed that Ronald tried to rush their divorce proceedings, asking her to get it done “immediately.” But she asked him if she could have more time to get her finances in check first.

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco explains hesitation to divorce Ronald Smith

“I’ve been struggling a little bit financially since returning from South Africa,” Tiffany told the outlet. She added that during her time in South Africa, she neglected some of her finances and asked Ronald for patience while she got back on track and got the money for a divorce lawyer.

As 90 Day: The Single Life viewers watched during Season 3, Tiffany visited Ronald in his native South Africa on an open-ended flight and stayed there for four months. Although they intended to try and work on their marriage, Tiffany returned to the States, realizing that she and Ronald still weren’t compatible.

Tiffany continued to tell In Touch with a laugh, “I am absolutely not trying to keep him married to me, as I would gain absolutely nothing from it other than a headache.”

As for Ronald’s claims that Tiffany refused to sign the documents, the TLC star said she was “completely caught off guard” and claimed he agreed to give her more time.

Ronald lost his temper with Tiffany during 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All

During the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All, Ronald’s temper got the best of him after Tiffany spilled some piping hot tea.

Tiffany told TLC’s cameras that during her visit, Ronald snatched her debit card and stole $250 to gamble and that he was still talking to his ex-girlfriend and receiving money from her. Ronald didn’t take Tiffany’s admissions well, and he punched his camera with his fist, cracking the screen and losing his video connection, much to the shock of the cast on stage.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.