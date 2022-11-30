90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco laughs off rude comment about her and Tania Maduro

Tiffany Franco laughs at a rude comment. Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

Tiffany Franco has been on reality TV long enough to know that viewers can be quite harsh, but just in case she forgot, she was recently hit with a rude reminder.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star got a slew of comments on her recent post but there was one in particular that caught her attention.

It started when Tiffany reshared a photo of herself and her castmate Tania Maduro who she’s grown close to since their stint on the show.

The photo showed the two women all dressed up for what looked like a night of fun as they snapped a selfie together.

That’s when one Instagram commenter threw out the question, “You gals out h**ng?”

That would have garnered a clap back from several other TLC stars, but Tiffany chose to laugh off the comment.

She tagged the Instagram user and responded, “lmfao this comment has me dying @tania.maduro so casually ‘you guys out h**ing’ hahahahahaah.”

90 Day Fiance stars enjoy a stylish night out

The photo that garnered the crude question from the commenter is one where Tania and Tiffany were stylishly dressed for a night out.

Tiffany opted for all-black in a chic blazer, cuffed at the elbows with gold buttons and paired with what appears to be black jeans and a black tank top.

She accessorized the outfit with a long pendant necklace layered with a small choker and as usual, her makeup was perfectly done. The mom-of-two had her bangs parted to the side and her long thick locks flowed down her shoulders as she pouted her lips and posed for the selfie.

Tania went glam for the night out as well in a high-neck, animal-print top with long sleeves. She paired that with black bottoms but it’s hard to tell in the photo if she was wearing a skirt or pants.

Meanwhile, she straightened her naturally curly hair for the occasion and rocked matte red lips.

Tiffany Franco is a Teami Blends partner

The 90 Day: The Single Life star has been showcasing her impressive 70-pound weight loss after having surgery, but Tiffany has implemented a healthy lifestyle plan to keep the weight off as well.

That includes partnering with Teami Blends — a brand that focuses on plant-based solutions in creating wellness products that range from teas and wellness powders to natural skincare and vitamins.

Back in April, Tiffany promoted their Greens Superfood Blend on Instagram and noted that she was a Teami partner. She also shared her 20 percent discount code, “FRANCO20.”

“Teami greens has been a lifesaver for me this year the easiest and most convenient way to get your full daily servings of greens in one scoop of this liquid gold,” professed Tiffany.

Part 2 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All airs on Monday, December 5 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.