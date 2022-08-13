90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco has a message for the trolls

Tiffany Franco delivered a message to her 90 Day Fiance haters. Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

It looks like 90 Day Fiance alum Tiffany Franco is aware that she has haters because she just issued a video message brushing them off.

Tiffany has been criticized by 90 Day viewers for her up-and-down relationship with her on-and-off-again partner, Ronald Smith.

Her choices around moving to South Africa on Season 1 of The Other Way and getting pregnant while there only to move back to America and maintain a rocky long-distance relationship with Ronald have been under scrutiny as well.

Tiffany does have her fair share of supporters too and has over 550k followers on Instagram.

In any case, Tiffany was just revealed to be one of the cast members on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life where her dating life as a single mom will be highlighted.

So regardless of whether the 90 Day fanbase is pro or anti-Tiffany, if viewers want to watch The Single Life, they will get a dose of Tiffany’s drama.

Tiffany Franco has a message for her 90 Day Fiance haters

Tiffany used her Instagram to share a video of herself lip-syncing over audio as she used it to send a message to her haters.

The audio and Tiffany’s mouth said, “What part of my face says ‘talk to me.’ None, absolutely none.”

In the caption of her post, she added, “This is to all of you that make annoying comments on my posts to the rest of you guys feel free to always talk to me 😂.”

It’s unclear if negative heat has been turned up on Tiffany as a result of her being cast on The Single Life and that is why she issued a message to her haters. Since Tiffany did not elaborate on why she felt the need to post the sassy video, its motivations remain unknown.

Tiffany Franco will be joined by familiar 90 Day: The Single Life faces and new ones

Aside from Tiffany, the Season 3 of The Single Life cast will include alums Debbie Johnson and Natalie Mordovtseva whose drama around intimacy will be featured.

Rounding out the cast will be Veronica Rodriguez, Tania Maduro, and Caesar Mack who are all newbies to the hit spinoff.

Fans of the show can anticipate a ton of drama as each hopeful single ventures out in the dating world after their failed attempts at long-lasting love within the 90 Day franchise.

90 Day: The Single Life will premiering on Monday, September 12 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.