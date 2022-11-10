90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco goes glam in plunging crop top and pink lips

Tiffany Franco sports pink lips for a day of glam. Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

Tiffany Franco is a pro when it comes to makeup, and she recently showed off a glam look that got rave reviews from her followers.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star posted a transitional video on social media that showed her bare-faced with her hair in a messy updo.

She was clad in a casual black sweater with a gold chain around her neck and showed off pointy black nails as she touched her face in the video.

However, Tiffany quickly switched from drab to fab as the song Miss You by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz played in the background.

The TLC personality covered the camera with one hand, and when she stepped back to reveal herself, she was all glammed up.

Tiffany’s hair was combed in a half-up style with face-framing bangs and long pieces flowing down her shoulders. She wore a strapless crop top that showed off the large flower tattoo on her shoulder and had her makeup done with thick eyebrows, long lashes, and pink lipstick.

Tiffany Franco says goodbye to cold shoulder tops

The 90 Day: The Single Life star looked glam in the video posted on Instagram dressed in the plunging crop top.

The video only showed her top half, so we didn’t get to see the entire ensemble, but it was still an upgrade from the cold shoulder tops and dresses she popularly sported before her weight loss journey.

Tiffany got plenty of criticism from TLC viewers over the years regarding her style, but now she’s stepped up her fashion game.

The mom-of-two is feeling more confident, having lost 70 pounds so far, and it shows in her evolving fashion choices. Plus, now that the reality TV personality is back in the dating pool, it made sense for her to switch things up and take more fashion risks.

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco is enjoying the single life

The 90 Day: The Single Life star has been having fun on Season 3 of the Discovery+ show.

Tiffany teased her new date on Instagram after her previous match, Fabian, didn’t quite make the cut. However, viewers are loving the new guy Daniel featured in the latest episode, and it seems Tiffany has taken a liking to him as well.

She recently posted a cute selfie with Daniel and got a slew of positive responses. However, she wrote a comment that has us thinking that things might have gotten quite serious with them since they filmed the show.

One commenter saw the photo and wrote, “I’m sure she still ends with Ronald 🙄.”

To which Tiffany responded, “just keep watching haha.”

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.