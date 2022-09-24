90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco gets Botox, teases dramatic transformation later this year

Tiffany Franco talked about an upcoming transformation while getting Botox. Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Tiffany Franco has not been shy about getting plastic surgery and her intention to undergo a serious transformation.

Speaking to her 577k followers on Instagram, Tiffany talked about the Botox she got and teased an upcoming dramatic before and after reveal that will take place later this year.

In her Instagram Story, Tiffany shared a photo of herself in her doctor’s chair with her eyes closed as he injected Botox into her forehead.

In the caption, she urged 90 Day fans to follow her doctor and also commented, “There’s going to be some pretty crazy before and Afters sometime this year and would love you guys to tune in.”

She continued, “I’ve gotten Botox before probably two years ago just wanted to refresh my face so got a little bit of Botox in the forehead and eyebrow area nothing too crazy.”

90 Day Fiance viewers watched Tiffany’s rocky journey with her on-and-off-again South African husband Ronald Smith on The Other Way, What Now?, and Happily Ever After?

Pic credit: @tiffanyfranosmith/Instagram

Tiffany Franco has talked about wanting ‘nip and tuck’

In mid-July, Tiffany answered fans’ questions during a Q&A on Instagram and opened up about her weight loss and future plans to transform her body.

Tiffany touted her 80-pound weight loss since having gastric sleeve bariatric surgery in June 2021 and added, “I’ve lost 80 and I’m 18 lbs away from goal weight but then I want to nip and tuck.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Regarding the “nip and tuck,” she explained, “Brachioplasty, breast lift with fat transfer, 360 tummy tuck, and thigh lift/lipo. Thinking about all of these because the BEST surgeon is in my area and makes me ENVY his patients results haha.”

Tiffany Franco is on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life

Tiffany is currently a cast member on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, although it looks like Ronald will make an appearance in some capacity based on one of the trailers for the season.

On the show, Tiffany presents herself as a single mom of two who is jumping back into dating while still being married to Ronald.

Tiffany has not made an appearance on the first two episodes of the season that are out but viewers can anticipate seeing her soon.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.