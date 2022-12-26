90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco claps back at claims she’s ‘still salty’ after her split from Ronald Smith

Tiffany Franco claps back at social media critic. Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

Tiffany Franco has moved on from her estranged husband, Ronald Smith, and these days she can laugh about it.

However, not everyone is finding humor in a recent post where she poked fun at leaving the toxic relationship, though she didn’t quite use those words.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star had to clap back at one social media commenter who accused her of being “salty” after seeing the video.

Tiffany made it known in her response that she’s not the least bit salty but has every right to share her experience with others who might be going through something similar.

The video posted on Instagram showed the mom-of-two clad in her colorful robe as she danced happily to welcome the new year with a win after breaking things off with Ronald.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“We call this a W #2023 here we come 🍾🥂,” she captioned the post.

She threw shade at her estranged husband and wrote, “Next time you’re having a rough day just remind yourself how much worse it could be if you were still with your ex.”

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco claps back after being called ‘salty’

The 90 Day: The Single life star got a slew of positive responses from her Instagram followers after sharing the post.

Many people in the comment section applauded her for finally leaving Ronald Smith after witnessing their toxic relationship for years.

However, not everyone felt Tiffany’s happy mood, and one critic tried to damper it.

“Still salty about it if u gotta make a post lol,” wrote the commenter.

The TLC personality responded and noted, “i understand there’s gonna be people who project things like this and that’s okay.”

“I’m not salty I’m sharing my experience with you all and if someone was in a similar situation I hope they can relate to my posts and don’t feel alone. ❤️✌🏻,” she added.

Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

Tiffany Franco is living her best life with her new beau

The 90 Day: The Single Life star is going into 2023 happier than ever with her new beau, Dan.

We first met the comedian when he and Tiffany went out on a date during Season 3, but she put him on the back burner and jetted off to South Africa to give Ronald another shot.

However, by the time the reunion rolled around, Tiffany was done with Ronald for good. She was pleasantly surprised to find out that Dan was waiting in the wings, and after announcing plans to see each other during the reunion, things had been heating up between the two.

Two weeks ago, Tiffany shared snippets of their romantic vacation as things got steamy between her and Dan while they enjoyed some time in the pool.

Tiffany later jetted to Cancun, Mexico, for some more fun in the sun, but Dan did not tag along for that trip.

90 Day The Single Life is currently on hiatus.