90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco claps back after being accused of acting like a 12-year-old

90 Day Fiance alum Tiffany Franco lets her haters speak on social media but doesn’t always stay silent about the things they say.

In a recent case, Tiffany had a smart clap back for a critic who tried to troll her for her social media postings.

On her Instagram, Tiffany sometimes likes to share selfie videos lip-syncing something from a voice-over as part of a viral trend. She also posts makeup and outfit videos among other snippets from her life.

What the critic took aim at was Tiffany’s tendency to share viral-like videos. They slammed, “Girl… you really not getting tired of yourself… you’re not a 12 yr old tiktok girl come on.”

Tiffany responded by saying, “Why would I be tired of myself LMAO I am my best friend.”

Tiffany is currently in the spotlight right now as a cast member on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Tiffany Franco is trying to find love on 90 Day: The Single Life

Tiffany just made her first appearance on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life in the fourth episode.

The 30-year-old explained that she has been single for the last six months and lives with her two kids in Maryland where she’s from.

Tiffany is still married to her South-African husband, Ronald Smith, and the pair speak every day since they share a daughter named Carley together and Tiffany’s son Daniel from a previous relationship, thinks of Ronald as his dad.

When talking about her current relationship with Ronald, Tiffany said she is determined not to get roped back into the relationship.

During the latest episode, Tiffany spoke with Ronald while she was dressed up to go out with friends, and Ronald questioned her motives for the polished look. Tiffany told him that was inappropriate to ask since they were broken up.

Present day, Tiffany and Ronald appear to be back together, although historically, they have tended to break up frequently.

Tiffany went on her first date on 90 Day: The Single Life

Also, on the latest episode, Tiffany went on her first date since being broken up with Ronald. She went out with an old flame she hooked up with seven years ago named Fabian.

Fabian mentioned he broke off his previous 5-year relationship because his ex wanted to start a family, which was a red flag for Tiffany because she comes as a family unit already.

In any case, Tiffany expressed her attraction to Fabian during a private interview, and during the date, Fabian asked Tiffany if she wanted to go back to his hotel room. The Single Life viewers have yet to hear her response.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.