90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco admits she still wears her wedding ring, reveals if she plans to remarry

Tiffany Franco explains why she still wears her wedding ring. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Tiffany Franco is in the midst of a nasty divorce from Ronald Smith but she’s still wearing her wedding ring. Tiffany made the revelation on social media recently and explained to her followers why she still sports the piece of jewelry.

Tiffany and Ronald’s rocky relationship has played out on the TLC show and on social media for quite some time. The now-estranged couple has broken up several times throughout the course of their marriage and later reconciled.

This time around Tiffany and Ronald have called it quits for good and they are now in the process of divorce. Ronald has moved on with someone new and has been showing off his girlfriend Lauren on social media.

However, Tiffany is still rocking her wedding ring, despite being a single woman.

Tiffany Franco still wears her wedding ring despite pending divorce

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star recently opened up her Instagram Story to her followers with a Q &A. Not surprisingly many of the questions pertained to her divorce from Ronald Smith.

One Instagram user asked the mom-of-two about her wedding ring. Tiffany explained why she still rocks the symbolic piece of jewelry and it doesn’t seem as if she has any plans to stop wearing the ring despite the status of her marriage.

“Do you still wear your wedding ring? asked the commenter.

“Yes, sometimes on my right hand,” confessed Tiffany. “It’s gorgeous and has [a] ton of sentimental value.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit:@tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

Does Tiffany Franco have plans to remarry?

It’s hard to figure out the status of Tiffany and Ronald’s divorce as the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After couple usually has conflicting responses to that. A few days ago Ronald claimed on social media that he got the divorce papers in the mail and that it was final.

However, soon after that Tiffany denied the claim and noted that they were still married. She claimed Ronald had sent her a fake edited divorce paper to sign and that she would have to redo the documents.

As for Ronald’s claims about their divorce being final, Tiffany told an Instagram user that she was just as surprised as the rest of us to hear that revelation on social media, but she said it’s not true.

Whenever this divorce finally becomes official, Tiffany is very much open to the idea of getting married again someday.

She was asked about that during her recent Q& A, and admitted: “I will absolutely remarry.”

Pic credit:@tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

For now, we just need Tiffany and Ronald to get on the same page about their divorce and make it official once and for all.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.