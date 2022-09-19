90 Day Fiance: Throwback photos from Sumit Singh’s childhood and teenage years have surfaced

Throwback photos of 90 Day Fiance star Sumit Singh have been shared. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Sumit Singh and his now-wife Jenny Slatten have a fan page that recently shared a few throwback photos of Sumit.

The fan account shared two side-by-side images of Sumit from his childhood and teenage years.

The photo on the left was of Sumit smiling as a young boy. The photo on the right was of Sumit apparently as a teen, with a patch of facial hair under his bottom lip and straight-looking styled hair.

Sumit and Jenny, who have a joint Instagram account, followed the page but did not comment on the throwbacks.

90 Day Fiance viewers have followed Sumit and Jenny’s journey from Seasons 1-3 of the hit spinoff, The Other Way.

Now, Sumit and Jenny have crossed over onto the Happily Ever After? spinoff, which is in its 7th season.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are on their honeymoon on Happily Ever After?

On the latest episode of Happily Ever After? viewers watched as Jenny and Sumit took off for their honeymoon in the Indian heritage and vacation spot, Rishikesh.

While Sumit talked about wanting to take part in the adventurous activities the area had to offer, Jenny said she would be most content sitting by the Ganges river relaxing.

Despite having different ideas of honeymoon fun, they both enjoyed their hotel room which was romantic in nature with rose petals scattered all over and ornamental towel art.

Before the pair settled in, Sumit told Jenny he wanted to rejoin the workforce and start a food business with his friend. Sumit remarked that he would likely be working six days a week.

Jenny, who is 30 years older than Sumit and retired, did not like the idea since it would be taking a great deal of her time spent with Sumit away.

Sumit Singh is still worried about his relationship with his parents

During the premiere episode of this Happily Ever After? season, viewers watched Sumit finally reveal to his family that he and Jenny got married.

In their reaction, Sumit’s mom appeared to disown him, and his father, brother, and sister-in-law all sided with Sumit’s mom. Sumit’s family has never approved of Jenny and Sumit’s relationship because they think Jenny is too old.

Sumit, who holds his parents very dear as part of Indian culture, which he’s relayed, is not okay with how things left off.

Sumit wants to resolve tension with his parents but Jenny has been feeling like Sumit will always choose his parents over her.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.