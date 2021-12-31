90 Day: The Single Life was full of ups and downs for the cast this week. Pic credit: TLC

Season 2 Episode 8 of 90 Day: The Single Life featured some cast members who wandered through uncharted territories and others who were trying to navigate the familiar.

Situations took wrong turns for a few while others made progress towards their individual and couple goals. With several steamy moments and gleaning prospects for the future, this week’s episode proved to be entertaining.

Syngin Colchester, Stephanie Matto, and Big Ed Brown had smooth sailing in their love lives for the most part

Syngin’s road trip from Connecticut to Arizona, which took him 15 days, was highlighted. He landed at a South African friend’s house in Phoenix and ended up going out with him and his wife.

At the outing, Syngin made new friends, and one female in particular named Kira, caught his eye. After very awkwardly trying to ask her out on a date he was met with agreement and shared his excitement to be with someone who doesn’t seem anything like Tania.

Stephanie’s bath with her high school boyfriend Fred – which was propositioned during last week’s episode – went well for her. She told Fred that she had been celibate for two and half years and invited him to break that dry spell, which he gladly accepted.

Big Ed went on a hike with Kaory where she expressed her interest in him and invited him to meet her son and father.

Ed took his mother to the meeting and he brought presents for Kaory’s son. He hit it off well with Kaory’s dad and her son liked the presents but Kaory didn’t like that Ed got caught up in material things.

Big Ed and his mom met with Kaory’s family. Pic credit: TLC

Jesse Meester, Jeniffer Tarazona, and Debbie Johnson hit a few roadblocks

Jesse brought Jeniffer to a private island where the pair had a class in tantric yoga. Things got awkward when Jesse became aroused during the session.

After the lesson, Jeniffer told Jesse that she loved him.

The following day, Jeniffer confronted Jesse about posting pictures with other women on Instagram. He assured her it was for promotions and to make money, but she grew angrier. Jesse brought up the picture she had with another man and Jeniffer said she dated that guy.

Jesse jabbed that at least he gets paid for photos with other people, and when Jeniffer said she gets paid too, Jesse insinuated that men pay her for dates which made Jeniffer angry enough to storm off.

Jesse and Jeniffer shared a passionate moment before their time together took a turn. Pic credit: TLC

Debbie met up with her best friend and told her about getting ghosted by Jay. Debbie went online to find information about him and discovered that he was married and had lied about his age.

90 Day: The Single Life is available to stream Fridays on Discovery+.