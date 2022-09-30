90 Day Fiance: The Silva twins debut their new scent, the Darcey & Stacey body mist

Stacey Silva shows off her new perfume. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey stars Darcey and Stacey Silva have been busy over the past few months working on their growing fashion empire and they just debuted new signature perfumes.

Stacey proudly showed off her new fragrance on social media and tagged her brand House of Eleven in the post. There are two scents available one for Darcey and one more reflective of Stacey’s personality.

The twins are known to dress alike, wear their hair in the same styles, and even get the same plastic surgery procedures to ensure that they look the same.

Their lives have mirrored each other in many ways as they both decided to search for love outside of the U.S. As matter of fact, we were first introduced to Darcey on the popular TLC show due to her romance with Jesse Meester who hails from Amsterdam.

That was a lost cause and Darcey then started a relationship with Englishman Tom Brooks. Once their tumultuous relationship ended, she moved on to Bulgarian native Georgi Rusev.

Stacey also has a penchant for foreign men but has had more success as her romance with Albanian native Florian Sukaj has resulted in marriage.

However, while the twins have many things in common when it came to creating the new scent they had different ideas in mind.

90 Day Fiance stars Darcey and Stacey Silva debut their new perfumes

The 90 Day Fiance stars have created two fragrances representing their unique personalities and personal taste. The 60ml Darcey & Stacey body mist perfumes are sold on their company website at $55 per bottle.

Stacey shared photos on her Instagram Story, clad in a designer hat and showing off her full lips while holding her perfume.

She describes her fragrance as “a living flower hidden by the shadows of a warm summer’s eve. This fragrance is the gentle breeze flying high above the heavens, through the trees, and gliding between the meadows to finally kiss your neck with a fresh spring smell.”

The top notes are lemon and orange blossom with birch and rose marine as middle notes and vanilla as the base note.

Darcey Silva’s perfume was inspired by a love story

Darcey Silva’s perfume is similar in design to her sister’s signature scent but Darcey, who loves the color pink gave her perfume a pink hue.

In creating her fragrance, the 90 Day Fiance star was “Inspired by a love story full of roses and jasmine, earth green grass, and the early morning woods.”

“This dangerously sweet fragrance encompasses scents of softness, sweetness, and lusciousness. Its heart note is one consisting of musk and rose that is irresistibly flirtatious and elegant,” added Darcey.

The Silva twins noted that the “Eau de toilette body mist perfumes are made in the U.S.”

