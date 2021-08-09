90 Day Fiance: The Potthast family cookout had an interesting outcome

The fight between the Potthast family and Andrei had different outcomes for different people. Pic credit: TLC

The hope going into the Potthast Family cookout during the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? was for everyone to air out their grievances and begin healing.

The gesture quickly had the opposite effect as Andrei and Charlie got into a physical altercation right off the bat which spiraled into arguments and fights between everyone.

Instead of providing any resolve whatsoever, the cookout drove a wedge further between Andrei and Elizabeth’s siblings, between Chuck and his children, and between Elizabeth and her family.

The outcome of the Potthast family cookout was not good and escalated issues

The only person that was genuinely surprised that the cookout went so badly was Chuck, whose optimism was really naïve. The issues between Andrei and the Potthast family are very deep and problematic and have even caused tensions between the siblings and Chuck.

Between the fight with Andrei and Charlie, Elizabeth and Meg, Charlie and Meg and Chuck, Jenn and Becky and Chuck, it will be very hard to repair any relationships and forgive.

The situation with Andrei has become so big and complex that there are so many incidences and factors going against the ability of this family to repair itself.

The Happily Ever After? Tell All will have plenty of drama from Andrei Castravet, Elizabeth Potthast and the other couples

Not only will viewers get to hear from Charlie in the wake of the fight at the Happily Ever After? Tell All, but all the other couples from this season will share in the drama.

Angela will expose her breasts in spite, Julia will say, “F**k you” to Brandon, Yara will say her intentions to bring Mylah back to Ukraine, and Natalie and Mike will face off after their breakup. On top of that, Ronald will accuse Tiffany of cheating with the cameraman, and Asuelu’s mom and sister will try and defend themselves.

With so much to unpack from this season, Tell All host Shaun Robinson will do her best to ask all the hard questions, come at the cast with surprise guests, and do everything in her power to “go there.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.