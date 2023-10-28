90 Day Fiance: The Other’s Way’s Holly receives death threats while mourning loss of immediate family member

Holly Weeks is dealing with a major loss in her family, and yet, online haters are still coming for her.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newbie recently lost a loved one, and on top of that, she’s dealing with threatening messages online.

Holly uploaded a TikTok to her Instagram feed as she cried while recording herself.

It’s unclear what Holly was saying in the video while music played in the background, but she was clearly distraught as she wiped away tears.

In the text over her video, Holly explained that she’s been receiving threats from online trolls who have been terrorizing her while she grieves the loss of an unidentified family member.

“I just had a death in my immediate family. I’m asking that you please give me time to heal,” she wrote at the top.

Holly Weeks says she’s received death and abuse threats online while she grieves the loss of a loved one

At the bottom of her video, Holly went into detail about the threats she has received.

“Please stop with the unalive threats and S.A threats I need time for my family and I to heal,” she added.

Holly’s post was met with plenty of support from her 16,400 Instagram followers, including one of her 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way castmates.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast and viewers send well wishes to Holly

Mary DeNuccio wrote in the comments section, “Love you Holly please don’t mind them. Focus on yourself take a break from social media don’t let them affect you. You are strong Loveyou ❤️”

Others chimed in, agreeing with Mary that Holly should take a break from social media while she heals from her loss.

Holly’s Instagram followers showed her their support. Pic credit: @obvious_princess/Instagram

“Unplug and look after yourself,” urged one of Holly’s fans.

Another offered a “Big hug” and suggested that Holly “Step away from social media” because “It’s toxic.”

“If you can’t ignore the HATE, then just UNPLUG from the internet!” pleaded another Instagram user.

Another one of Holly’s followers suggested that she start exposing her haters by posting their messages along with their names.

Holly told a follower that she intends to put her haters on blast. Pic credit: @obvious_princess/Instagram

As it turns out, Holly fully intends to do just that. She responded to her fan, “oh I going to.”

Holly married her South African husband, Wayne, this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

While Holly navigates her loss, she and Wayne Cornish‘s international love story continues to play out in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Despite a few snags on their wedding day, we watched as the couple tied the knot in Wayne’s native South Africa.

In the end, Holly told Wayne that “everything was perfect” on their special day and was looking forward to their first night together as husband and wife since they chose to wait to have sex until their wedding night.

As Holly put it, Wayne “confirmed that he was a sex god, so I’m hoping that that’s true.”

Apparently, Wayne wasn’t just blowing hot air because Holly confessed after their first intimate night together that he was “not like vanilla in the bedroom.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.