90 Day Fiance The Other Way’s Jenny goes off on Sumit

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is just right around the corner, with Season 3 set to be the best yet. Along with couples from Mexico, Ethiopia, and Ecuador fan favorites, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are back for round three.

TLC viewers were worried that the couple may be stuck in a rut, and their fears may be validated after a trailer recently showed Jenny snapping back at her Indian prince.

The 90 Day Fiance star noted that she was surprised with herself and the lengths she was willing to go to be with Sumit.

Jenny Slatten wants marriage

The Palm Springs native made it perfectly clear that she came back to India so she could become his wife and never have to leave India again, but Sumit is once again dropping the ball.

TLC cameras caught Jenny having a serious chat with her fiance that seemed to turn ugly. In one fell swoop, Jenny and Sumit’s conversation seemed to turn toward serious trouble.

Jenny started her outburst, saying, “I’m not going to come back and keep leaving every damn six months when you tell me you’re going to marry me when you’re f**king not.”

The argument between Jenny and Sumit turned sour

Jenny freaked out and shouted in Sumit’s face before storming off in her green sari. To top it off, Jenny then throws a yellow plastic chair out of her way like the Incredible Hulk.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers had a lot to say on the matter and took to Reddit to share their opinions. One wrote, “JENNY – SUMEE WILL NEVERRRR MARRRRYYYYYY YOOOOUUUUUU. I just want to yell it from the top of a god damn mountain.”

Another follower pointed out the cultural issues citing, “It will never happen because of his parents. I thought they made it pretty clear the previous season. I guess Jenny is in denial.”

Fans are tired of Sumit’s irresponsibility

90 Day Fiance fans are growing tired of watching the same storyline over and over again and feel the couple’s love story has grown stale.

TLC viewer’s fingers are crossed in hopes that Jenny will get her dream come true, but the chances seem highly unlikely as the seasons go on. Unless Sumit changes his ways and his parents get on board, she may be looking at a one-way ticket back to the United States.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.