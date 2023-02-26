90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Jen drops a bomb on Rishi when she suggests abstinence until marriage

In Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Jen Boecher has a surprising suggestion for her fiance, Rishi Singh.

Jen and Rishi were introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers this season on The Other Way, and like their castmates, their love story is unconventional.

Jen, a U.S. native, recently moved to India to live with Rishi and get married. Although they’ve been engaged for more than two years and have already been intimate, Jen wants to take it slow now that she’s in Rishi’s native country.

In a preview clip for Sunday’s episode, Jen and Rishi join each other for their first night together since before the coronavirus pandemic struck. Although Rishi is looking forward to spending the night at Jen’s new apartment with her, she has other ideas in mind.

“I would love to have you here, but at the same time, I was actually thinking maybe I’m not quite ready for you to spend the night yet,” Jen reveals. “I kind of want to take things a little more slowly.”

Although Jen thinks it will be a good opportunity for her and Rishi to get “familiar” with each other again after spending years apart physically, Rishi is perplexed by her proposition.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoiler: Jen Boecher wants to wait to have sex with Rishi Singh until they’re married

However, Jen shares with TLC’s cameras that she has an ulterior motive — after her friends and family members showed concern about Rishi’s commitment to her, she wants to take her time before “jumping back into bed” with him.

Jen asks Rishi if he’s okay with waiting until they’re married to have sex, but still, Rishi is confused.

“So, when we met two years before, we were intimate at that time. So, what’s different?” he wants to know.

Jen tries to explain that nothing’s different but wants Rishi to know she’s concerned he’ll get used to being intimate with her whenever he wants, and it may lose its novelty.

“Why buy the cow if you can get the milk for free?” Jen rhetorically asks Rishi.

During his confessional time with TLC’s cameras, Rishi admits, “I was expecting she [would] want me in the same way. But okay. Not to worry about it.”

Jen and Rishi’s relationship is already full of secrets

Saving intimacy for marriage and trust issues aren’t Jen and Rishi’s only problems. Rishi’s family doesn’t know that he’s engaged, and meanwhile, his mom has been trying to set him up with a wife via an arranged marriage.

Jen is unaware that Rishi’s family doesn’t know she exists, nor that they’re trying to set him up with another wife. Things will definitely get interesting once Jen learns that information, so 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers should stay tuned to see how she reacts.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.