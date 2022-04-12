90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Evelin Villegas stuns in white bikini, shares fun facts bout her hometown

Evelin Villegas enjoys the beach in a skimpy bikini. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas is enjoying all the beauty that her hometown of Engabao has to offer and she’s doing it while sporting a tiny white bikini.

Evelin shared a bit of history about Engabao along with videos and photos from her favorites moments including some of her enjoying the beach. Her husband Corey Rathgeber was not included in any of the photos, but Evelin’s dog made the cut.

In the photos posted to her social media page, Evelin proudly showed off her charming “piece of heaven,” located in Ecuador, and revealed why it’s such a magical place to live.

Evelin Villegas stuns in white bikini

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star stunned in the photos and videos shared on Instagram where she donned a white two-piece bikini with a matching coverup.

One video also showed Evelin walking the beach while wearing a pair of sunglass and another video featured her Husky enjoying his time in the water.

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

“Here is me and my baby in our little piece of heaven,” wrote Evelin.

She also shared a photo of the stunning sunset along with a message about the history of her hometown.

“I’m [an] Engabao baby,” wrote Evelin in her Instagram post. “I don’t think I ever told you what Engabao means, well it means ‘where the king rests.'”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

She continued, “When this little town was found by the chief Tumbala it became his favorite place to relax. This town really is magical and if you stay here just for a bit it will trap you in its charm.”

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber are still going strong

Although Evelin didn’t include her husband Corey Rathgeber in any of the photos, things appear to still be going well between the couple.

Despite their ups and downs on the show over the years, the latest season ended with the pair’s wedding ceremony–although they had secretly tied the knot prior.

Now the married couple is living in Engabao and running their beachside restaurant together.

Corey recently shared a throwback photo of him and Evelin from eight years ago and expressed excitement about their future.

“Exactly [eight] years ago today we met in Montanita! These are the very first pictures taken that special night!” he wrote. “I love you with all my heart. I am so excited for what our future holds! Get ready”

The TLC stars have also hinted that we haven’t seen see the last of them, although their time on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way recently came to an end.

This means they’ll probably turn up on one of the many TLC spinoffs soon.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.