90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Ellie explains why she gave Victor another chance despite him cheating on her

Ellie Rose explained why she chose to give Victor a second chance despite his cheating ways. Pic credit: TLC

Ellie Rose, one of the newest cast members from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, opened up about the reason she gave Victor a second chance after he cheated on her.

90 Day Fiance fans met Ellie during the recent premiere of Season 3 of The Other Way.

Fans of the show were skeptical of Ellie’s decisions off the bat when they discovered that the 45-year-old native of Washington state decided to leave her successful life behind for Victor.

Ellie owns a successful restaurant in her home state and her friends questioned why she would leave behind her lucrative career and friend base for Victor.

Victor lives in Providencia, a small, undeveloped Caribbean island located nearly 500 miles northwest of Colombia.

Victor didn’t exactly come clean about cheating on Ellie, but instead claimed that the woman in question “trapped” him. Ellie only found out when the other woman confronted her on social media.

Telling Ellie that the affair was over and promising her that it wouldn’t happen again, however, was enough for Ellie to continue with her plans to leave everything behind in the U.S. for a life with Victor.

Sadly, viewers also learned that Ellie lost her first husband to an accidental drug overdose after just 11 months of marriage — and she admitted that it changed who she was as a person.

Now, Ellie has spoken out and is explaining why she decided to give love another chance with her Caribbean love interest.

Ellie Rose is risking it all for Victor on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

“Probably losing somebody that close to you, changes… I don’t know, I think people could go different ways,” Ellie said of losing her first husband.

Ellie admitted that she acted on a leap of faith after the tragic loss of her husband and says she doesn’t want to waste any time.

“Maybe they would just build a wall around them, which maybe I did for a long time, but also just being more willing to take that leap of faith because you just never know,” Ellie told ET in a new interview.

Ellie and Victor of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Pic credit: TLC

“And if you think you’ve found the person you want to be with, then you’re not trying to be with them because you don’t want to waste any time.”

Ellie’s friends were extremely concerned about her decision, but she admitted that she just went with her gut instincts and decided to give him another chance, due to circumstances.

“It was definitely hard to trust him, but I really do feel like he was very sorry about it,” she said. “And, I don’t know, it was such a crazy time.”

Ellie cited the COVID-19 pandemic as one reason that she chose to give love another chance.

Life’s uncertainties prompted Ellie to give Victor another chance

“It was after COVID, nobody really knew what was in store for the world, for anything. Not giving him an excuse, but I can understand where you’re at in that because we all went through the same thing in different capacities of just wondering, what’s next?”

“What are we going to do? How long is this going to last? And since then, I haven’t had any reason to not trust him.”

“When we’re together, it’s not like he’s trying to sneak away from me and he’s always just, ‘Oh, I just want to hang out with you,'” Ellie added.

Ellie Rose and Victor of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Pic credit: TLC

Ellie, who 90 Day Fiance fans think is “desperate” for pursuing Victor, believes that not taking a chance on love would set her up for a worse predicament than if she just gave up on the relationship.

“So, I do have to take that leap of faith because if you don’t, that’s just going to cause a lot more problems.”

Ellie said she had two choices when it came to deciding whether she and Victor would have a chance to make it work after Victor hid his infidelity.

“So, you either have to forgive him and move on, or you can’t be with that person anymore. Because if you don’t trust them, then it’s not going to work out.”

“I don’t want to be the person that’s constantly, ‘Who are you talking to? What’s on your phone?’ So, if it happened again, and he knows, I would be out the door, no questions asked. But I believe in second chances,” Ellie told ET.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.