90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Daniele has a tattoo of Yohan’s name and she’s keeping it — Here’s why

Daniele Gates might be on the verge of ending her marriage to Yohan Geronimo, but that isn’t stopping her from keeping a permanent memory of him.

We’ve watched as the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple’s relationship has been on the rocks for quite some time

Daniele and Yohan had a major falling out in the last episode, seemingly ending with Daniele in tears as Yohan stormed out.

What began as an upbeat Christmas celebration ended as a fiasco that became the straw that broke the camel’s back, ending Daniele and Yohan’s marriage.

Off-camera, Daniele has given her Instagram followers some strong hints that she and Yohan are no longer together.

Daniele’s latest social media activity seems to support that she and Yohan have officially split but that she chose to keep a memory of him alive permanently.

Daniele Gates is keeping her tattoo of Yohan Geronimo’s name

In her Instagram Story, Daniele uploaded a photo of the inside of her forearm, showing off a sizeable tattoo.

The ink isn’t just any old tattoo, either, because it is Yohan’s name written in cursive, extending from her inner elbow to her inner wrist.

Daniele is keeping her tattoo of Yohan’s name. Pic credit: @liveyinsa/Instagram

In the pic’s caption, Daniele noted that his name will remain on her body despite her and Yohan’s falling out.

“Sorry, guys – I actually think this is one of my prettier tattoos, and it’s not going anywhere,” Daniele wrote in the accompanying caption.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have watched Daniele and Yohan’s rollercoaster storyline unfold

The events leading up to Daniele and Yohan’s breakup should have been enough for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers to realize their marriage wouldn’t last.

Last season, we heard Yohan admit that he was going to leave Daniele, and although they got back together, they couldn’t smooth things over.

Ahead of this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, off-camera, Daniele accused Yohan of infidelity and “putting his hands on” her.

Then, this season, we watched Yohan use Daniele’s bank card to withdraw money and then lied about it, causing another major rift in their marriage.

Daniele has made it clear that she believes she did nothing wrong and even accused Yohan’s sympathizers of needing “intense therapy” for siding with him.

Although off-screen, it looks as though Daniele and Yohan have called it quits, their storyline on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 isn’t over yet.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.