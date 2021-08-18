90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre talk wedding plans ahead of Season 3

Ariela and Biniyam talked about their marriage plans. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way opened up about their plans to wed.

Ariela and Biniyam are one of six couples joining the cast of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way for Season 3 later this month.

The couple sat down to talk with Us Weekly about their slow-going plans to tie the knot.

Ariela and Biniyam aren’t rushing into marriage

“Well, we have taken our time with our engagement,” Ariela said. “You know, a lot of people they get engaged then they get married, like, right away.”

Ariela, who admitted she joined 90 Day Fiance to help Biniyam gain exposure, voiced that one of her concerns is the difference between what she wants for her wedding day compared to what Biniyam would like to see when they tie the knot.

“Biniyam is a party person. He likes a big wedding, a big party, you know, and he likes to go all out,” Ariela said of her fiance.

Biniyam spoke up and added, “It’s not about [the] party, like in my culture, if you have to do a wedding, you do a big wedding. Like, your mother’s side, your father’s side. That’s how I grew up.”

Ariela admitted that she wants something low-key for their special day, however. “I was like, let’s go onto the beach, and you know … I don’t know. Just, I don’t wanna, I am, I don’t want a big wedding, so I don’t know how we’re gonna work that one out,” Ariela admitted.

As far as their date for an impending wedding, Ariela admitted that it “remains to be seen” and said she’ll “keep that one on a cliffhanger.”

Where will the 90 Day Fiance couple marry?

One major factor that Ariela and Biniyam need to consider about their wedding is the location. When asked whether they would wed in Ethiopia or the United States, Ariela answered, “Well, it would be great if my family could attend the wedding. Um, I think it would be hard to get the whole family shipped out to Ethiopia.”

Ariela then turned the question to Biniyam and asked what he would want. Biniyam’s obvious answer was that he would like to get married in his home country of Ethiopia.

Ariela and Biniyam met in 2019 while Ariela was visiting Ethiopia while traveling the world. The couple is still living in Ethiopia with their son, 19-month-old son Aviel.

90 Day Fiance fans can catch up with Ariela and Biniyam later this month when they join the other five couples — Alina and Steven, Ellie and Victor, Armando and Kenneth, Sumit and Jenny and Evelin and Corey — when Season 3 of The Other Way returns to the air.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns for Season 3 on August 29 at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.