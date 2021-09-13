90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Ariela shares more details about her divorce from Leandro

Ariela is revealing more information about her divorce from Leandro. Pic credit: TLC.

Ariela Weinberg is still very much receiving backlash for her decision to bring her ex-husband, Leandro, into the mix. Not only is Biniyam Shibre upset, but so are some fans.

In a quickly deleted comment, Ariela backed up her decision to allow Leandro to visit her in Ethiopia. @Dealofthedayishere commented on a recent interview with the couple.

The fan wrote, “Ari left Leandro cause she wanted to travel!!! Huh? Then says she wanted to keep her options open with Leandro! You listening? Sounds like she was still married when she got pregnant. Easy to find records.”

Ariela Weinberg was officially divorced in 2019

Ari wasted no time in replying to the troll’s comments by writing, “I was still married when I got pregnant. But I had filed for divorce previously. It just takes a long time. My divorce was finalized in August of 2019.”

The avid TLC watcher was not willing to back down and continued to fire back at Ariela, writing, “I just don’t get that you decided to bring Leandro and this mess out for the public just for a storyline. A lot of people in the 90 Day community knew about him and when you got pregnant.”

Some 90 Day Fiance fans don’t agree with Ari

The follower went on to dish out advice to the Princeton, New Jersey native, saying, “Maybe you should have brought it out in the first episode and just slid past it.”

The fan drove home a point about being honest, writing, “People wouldn’t have been digging up all your info to find out and thus discovered everything else. Maybe you didn’t realize how the 90 Day community works.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers learned via TLC cameras that Ariela “was young and immature” and “definitely rushed into a responsibility that I wasn’t ready for” when she spoke about her past union.

Ariela met Leandro when she was living in Argentina and the couple shortly married after meeting, but the marriage only lasted ten years.

In her 90 Day Fiance, confessional Ariela shared that she wasn’t ready to give up traveling and left Leandro behind to study, but the two remained very close.

Biniyam has been on edge since his foe’s arrival. It is not customary for an ex-husband to visit, and he is keeping a close eye on Leandro for that reason. Ariela, for her part, seems quite content in having her cake and eating it too.

