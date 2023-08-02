90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers urge TJ to ‘run’ from Kimberly after volatile first night together

Kimberly Rochelle’s first night with her fiancee, Tejaswi (TJ) Goswami, quickly turned into a disaster on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, and that’s putting it lightly.

Kimberly and TJ are one of five new couples who joined the Season 5 cast of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Kimberly, a 30-year-old clairvoyant and self-professed psychic, gave up her life in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, to live with TJ, 33, in his hometown of Jaipur, India, after claiming she met him in a dream.

Although her first night in a foreign country to be with the man she loves was intended to be a happy one, it turned out to be the exact opposite.

When Kimberly wasn’t happy with the apartment that TJ has been working on building for them — complaining about the placement of doors, the comfortability and privacy of their bathroom, and the shoddy workmanship — she lost her temper, and an explosive argument ensued.

Kimberly ended up calling TJ a d**k, which didn’t sit well with him at all, and they ended up spending their first night separate from each other.

It seemed they might be able to smooth things over the next morning, but Kimberly revisited their argument, and they ended up getting into another turbulent altercation.

TJ felt that Kimberly was treating him like her servant, while Kimberly felt that he wasn’t addressing her needs or taking the time to see where she was coming from.

With just a week until their wedding, Kimberly and TJ’s storyline is certainly off to a rocky start, and 90 Day Fiance viewers couldn’t help but voice their concerns for the couple’s relationship, which already seems doomed to failure.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans think TJ should kick Kimberly to the curb

On Twitter, there were plenty of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans who sided with TJ after watching his and Kimberly’s interactions and urged the Indian native to send Kimberly packing and back to the U.S. after discovering another side to Kimberly.

“It turns out happy, funny Kimberly is actually psycho, nasty Kimberly–TJ better get out while he still can!” wrote one Twitter user.

"It turns out happy, funny Kimberly is actually psycho, nasty Kimberly–TJ better get out while he still can!"

Another one of Kimberly’s critics called her “disgustingly disrespectful” and said they “wouldn’t blame TJ for calling this whole thing off.”

“How do you degrade a man and then play victim? Oh… she’s 99 shades of crazy too!” they added.

One fan of the show accused Kimberly of gaslighting “the hell out of” TJ and said if they were him, they’d tell Kimberly to “go pack her s**t.”

One fan of the show accused Kimberly of gaslighting "the hell out of" TJ and said if they were him, they'd tell Kimberly to "go pack her s**t."

Another 90 Day Fiance viewer infused some humor into the situation, uploading a gif of an iconic and hilarious scene in which Paul Staehle went running through a trailer park.

“Kimberly is terrible,” they tweeted. “Keep running TJ.”

Kimberly and TJ’s dramatic storyline is just getting started

While Kimberly and TJ’s international love story is off to a shaky start, according to Kimberly, 90 Da Fiance: The Other Way viewers can still expect plenty more ups and downs.

On her website, Kimberly writes that she starred on a popular international reality television show and notes that it was “an incredible platform to share part of my personal development journey, boldly showing the ups and downs that everyone goes through during their growth cycle.”

“The show has been a blessing to share my empowering messages with a broader audience, connecting with individuals who resonate with my approach to personal growth and transformation,” Kimberly adds.

As we’ve come to learn, what would a season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way be without dramatic arguments over toilet paper, a toilet that won’t flush, and being called a d**k, right?

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.