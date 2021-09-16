90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think that the storylines this season are outrageous

90 Day viewers are skeptical of some of the storylines on The Other Way this season. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers seem to be struggling to enjoy and understand the point of some of the storylines this season, and many feel they are outrageous.

Whether it’s repetitive narratives, outlandish situations, or cast decision-making that seems questionable, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans think that TLC and producers may have lost their way.

Critics tend to find problematic areas every season of every spinoff, and they have already begun voicing their opinions on some of the suspicious points of this season.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have strong feelings about the storylines this season

A 90 Day fan page reposted a tweet from a concerned 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewer who questioned the eccentricity and believability of several of the storylines this season.

Specifically, they addressed Ariela and Biniyam, Elllie and Victor, and Jenny and Sumit. They said, “Ari bringing her ex to Ethiopia? Ellie moving to be with Victor after he cheated on her? Sumit & Jenny STILL together? Everyone on this show has lost their damn minds.”

@90_days_or_life, who reposted the tweet, added, “Nothing but the truth.”

The comments on the Instagram page lit up with other viewers who related to the tweet and some who had an input of their own, with one person agreeing, “Yes they have!”

Another critic said, “Their lives are nothing but a paycheck and a script written by TLC.”

The new 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast members will be reunited with their partners next episode

Some cute moments are on the horizon for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers because Victor and Ellie and Steven and Alina will be reunited during the next episode.

The meeting between them is a lot of hard work, money, and time, so viewers will be treated to the moments of reunion that viewers love about the show.

Even though Ellie has been widely criticized for making such a drastic life choice after Victor cheated, her scenes with Victor are highly anticipated.

Viewers can also look forward to an awkward first night between Steven and Alina, who have the intention to get married in Turkey within 90 days.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.