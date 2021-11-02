90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think that Steven is manipulating Alina and are disgusted by his behavior

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers believe that Steven used manipulative tactics on Alina, and they don’t like it. Pic credit: TLC

Steven successfully proposed to Alina during the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, but the pair had a lot of relationship drama leading up to the proposal. Many critics believe that Steven used manipulative tactics to get back in Alina’s favor and that his disturbing actions need to be called out.

Steven admitted to Alina that he made out with over 200 women, went further with about two dozen, and slept with a few. One of those intimate encounters was when Alina thought they were exclusive.

Alina has also been offended by Steven’s hypocrisy when it comes to his Mormon faith and has been presented with many red flags regarding their future together.

With that in mind, The Other Way viewers took to Twitter to vent their disgust and shock at Steven’s strategy to get Alina to agree to get engaged, which many see as manipulative.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way critics shared their opinions on why they think Steven Johnson manipulated Alina Shaimardanova

There was a resounding opinion on social media that Steven used manipulative tactics to get Alina to forgive his transgressions and hypocrisy and ultimately say yes to his proposal.

On Twitter, one critic called out Steven’s planned gifts for Alina to give to her at strategic times to get her to stop being mad at him.

They remarked, “Am I damaged or was that book of Mormon gift to Alina from Steven a bit manipulative?? Like who has gifts planned for when they’re in trouble?”

Another angry onlooker exclaimed, “Narcissistic gaslighter Steven with the prepared gifts! He’s atrocious! Alina needs to run back to Russia now!”

Someone else harped on the same sentiments as many other viewers when they said, “Steven’s manipulation and narcissism are truly unbearable. Go home, Alina.”

Steven Johnston and Alina Shaimardanova are rumored to be together present-day

Based on social media interactions between Alina and Steven, many followers speculate that the pair are still together present day. The pair comment on and like each other’s pictures often.

Alina defended Steven on Instagram against haters who voiced their disdain for some of Steven’s actions on the show as well.

On top of that, a web sleuth recently uncovered from Alina and Steven’s individual Instagram story videos that they are in the same place in Turkey and possibly living together.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.