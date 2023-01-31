90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think Daniele is scamming Yohan — Here’s why

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way debuted this weekend, and viewers are already making predictions about the couples.

Although not all of the couples have been introduced to viewers yet, some have already made a lasting impression.

Among the couples that viewers met were Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo.

American citizen Daniele, 42, and her Dominican Republic native husband, Yohan, 32, met while Daniele was vacationing in Yohan’s home country.

The two got married and, since tying the knot, have been trying to sort out their lives as a couple, including where they’ll live.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Daniele made it clear that she wants to leave New York behind and start fresh in sunny D.R., but Yohan, a personal trainer, had other plans in mind.

Yohan had his sights set on moving to America, but when Daniele arrived in D.R. for a visit, she dropped a bombshell on him by saying she didn’t want to live in New York again. Ever.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think Daniele pulled a reverse scam on Yohan

Some The Other Way fans, as well as Daniele’s friend from her yoga class, believe that Yohan might be a “sanky panky,” a term used to describe a man who typically works in a resort and uses tourist women to extort them for money or to get to the U.S.

However, after watching the first episode, there are still more 90 Day Fiance viewers who feel that Yohan isn’t the only one trying to pull a sneaky move – some believe that Daniele’s intentions are shady too.

Taking to Twitter following Sunday’s episode, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers sounded off, accusing Daniele of being a scammer.

“I know Yohan was tryna scam Daniele but then she came in and hit him with the REVERSE card,” tweeted one viewer.

I know Yohan was tryna scam Daniele but then she came in and hit him with the REVERSE card. #90DayFianceTheOtherWay #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/PWOFjv7Qzw — Julez (@JULEZ_91) January 30, 2023

Another fan of the show tweeted, “Johan thought he was setting himself up to take care of his family… Little did he know he was being set up by Daniele.”

Johan thought he was setting himself up to take care of his family… Little did he know he was being set up by Daniele#90DayFianceTheOtherWay #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/vfgdUpAdi7 — Violate Brown (@BrownViolate) January 30, 2023

Another viewer, who felt that Daniele planned on “trapping” Yohan, thinks she tricked her husband into thinking they would live in the U.S. so he could help provide for his family but then pulled the “switch up on him.”

Daniele fell in love with the Vacation &the D…& decided she was gonna trap this man. She's older & wants to retire in paradise with young D, while making him think they would go to the US so he could help provide for his family, & then switch up on him.#90DayFianceTheOtherWay pic.twitter.com/q20tKbHE7O — Angela's Front Butt (@charred_s) January 30, 2023

“Daniele these 🚩🚩🚩🚩 are EVERYWHERE!!!!!” tweeted another skeptic.

Daniele crushes Yohan’s American dream

Daniele also caused concern among her close friends with her plans. Admitting that she didn’t know exactly what she would do for a career when she moved to the D.R., Daniele simply planned on “manifesting” her dreams.

During a confessional, Yohan told cameras that living in the D.R. would likely pose a challenge for his wife.

“In reality, she doesn’t understand what it is to live here in the Dominican Republic,” Yohan said. “In my country, you work for years and years and years; you don’t have anything.”

Part of Daniele’s pitch to Yohan to stay in the D.R. was that he doesn’t speak English, so he would have trouble finding employment in the U.S.

Daniele definitely flipped the switch and became rather aggressive when Yohan didn’t agree to her plan to stay in the D.R. permanently. Pointing out that she pays $4,000 per month in rent, Daniele squashed Yohan’s hopes of living the American dream, telling him it “wasn’t real.”

Season 4 is only one episode in, and there are still more couples to meet, so be sure to stay tuned and find out if Daniele and Yohan can compromise on their living situation.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.